All the reasons we’ve had so few great Lord of the Rings video games

Middle Earth has had a tour of video games with as many successes as failures. And it is not easy to make a game faithful to the universe created by JRR Tolkien. We review some of them to understand what values ​​a game set in this universe must have.

The Rings of Power series is just around the corner, and yet the closest thing we’re going to get (at least for now) in video games is a mobile title from Electronic Arts that in no way arouses our longing to get lost in Middle Earth. But the truth is that creating a game in the universe of J.R.R. Tolkien It is not as easy as it might seem at first glance. How?, you may ask. What can go wrong in a world full of beautiful and dark places and fantastic creatures? Well, anything can go wrong, unfortunately.

You see, despite the fact that video games have a long tradition with fantasy universes and The Lord of the Rings is the forerunner of the genre (at least the modern forerunner), our medium has not been nourished as much by Tolkien as it might seem. Middle-earth is a place that has a very defined mythology and, above all, in the Third Age the most fantastic elements of it are very minor. Although in literature the concepts of Tolken’s fantasy have been explored in a thousand different ways, the true inspiration of video games is more in pencil and paper role-playing games, such as Dungeons and Dragons, than in fantasy novels.

Our medium has always gotten along better with the stat tables, hit and hit points, variety of enemies and spells that these rules offer, than with stories that harness magical elements in more subtle ways. And it turns out that The Lord of the Rings has a feature that a lot of people don’t think much about until they’re told: yes, magic in Middle-earth, and especially in the Third Age, is practically non-existent. You can count on your fingers the magical creatures left in this world.

How many wizards are there, deep down? For remember the words of Gandalf: Saruman the White, Gandalf the Grey, Radagast the Brown, and the two Blue Wizards who traveled to the East and never returned. Keep in mind that the Third Age, in which the Lord of the Rings takes place, is a twilight time, in which magic is leaving the continent. It’s bad fuel for a video game, honestly. I’d bet that in the design meetings of the studios that have created a production based on the franchise, this has always been the main problem. Sure, the developers wanted to take this into account, but how could they miss out on the opportunity to create amazing spells and creatures?

They can be good games, but they always tend to overdo the rules that Tolkien created.This is one of the problems that I have seen in many games based on the universe. They can be good games, but they always tend to exaggerate the rules that the English author created because they need to create many mechanics and magic is the best way to do it. So, for example, we have The Lord of the Rings: The Third Age. A very interesting title, from an Electronic Arts that will never return, and very inspired by Final Fantasy X. By not following the adventures of the Fellowship of the Ring, but rather a group of heroes who join it (lol), we have a complete canon break that happens to create characters like Idrial, an elf in the service of Galadriel who acts as a sorceress almost more powerful than a real magician. Already on the cover of it we have her invoking lightning, wow.

Something similar happens with Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (and War). It is the classic example of “good game, bad adaptation”, because clearly we are talking about an interesting production, which even brought the Nemesis system as an addition, but which created a bizarre story in which a ranger killed in combat merges with Celebrimbor (the maker of the rings of power) to fight Sauron. Again, this gives Monolith the excuse to come up with interesting, albeit non-canonical, mechanics.

The Two Towers and The Return of the King are noble games for more civilized timesAnother example would be the somewhat lesser known Lord of the Rings: War in the North. Undoubtedly the most curious example of all because it shows that its creators, Snowblind Studios, wanted to delve deeply into Tolkien’s lore. The game, despite having a system very focused on action, knew how to find its breaks to talk at length with the characters (almost like a Mass Effect) in which you will find familiar faces from the movies that they expand very well the stories that are not told in the films, especially of Númenor and the Second Age. And yes, eagles speak; a well-brought canonical detail. The problem? The magic again. Again we have an elf, Andriel, with impossible magical abilities and even a dark Numenorean throwing lightning bolts. Even orc wizards!

Perhaps the EA PlayStation 2 games based on The Two Towers and The Return of the King are some of the most famous among fans. And they are not bad games at all, especially for the time, but they are noble games for more civilized times, as Obi-Wan would say. The problem today is that doing simple hack and slash like these titles would not work commercially.

I think it is possible to make good games (and triple A commercial ones) respecting the canon. But, for this, it would be necessary to put more feet on the Earth, never better said. Forget the temptation to include a thousand spells and a multitude of monstrous enemies and focus on the values ​​of Tolkien’s universe. Also understand that magic in this world is strange, mysterious, often subtle and rare; and use that to your advantage.

I think it is possible to make good games (and triple A commercial games) respecting the canonI think that, within the modern video game, a Horizon-style game could be made, in which the true protagonist of the adventure is Middle Earth and the journey through a vast and spectacularly recreated universe. Through side quests, witness the conflict and problems between the different races and the emerging threat of Morgoth or Sauron. I think the Second Age, like the future series, is more likely to include fantastical (and canon) creatures, a bit of (contained) magic, and enough space to work on the plots and the universe. And if the studios really want to unleash the magical and wacky possibilities of the Lord of the Rings universe so badly, no problem: make a game with Tom Bombadil as the protagonist.