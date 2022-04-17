All the reasons why Windows 10 and 11 PowerToys are a must for me

We all have a series of applications that we use almost everywhere, whether on the computer or on the mobile or both. It is the first thing we install when we have a new PC, and having to use it without them supposes a loss of comfort and significant productivity.

For me, Windows PowerToys are one of those tools, something essential in any installation of Windows 10 or Windows 11 that I doand it seems to me a great waste that after all this time they are not part of the system by default.

Three years of the new PowerToys





In May 2019, Microsoft surprised us a bit with the news that the legendary Windows PowerToys would return in a modern version, completely renewed and also open source.

After almost three years with us, there are many tools that have been added to this swiss army knife utility for windowsso many that the things I talked about in 2020 that you missed if you didn’t try them, have doubled.

PowerToys add more improvements to Windows than the Windows 11 upgrade

It is my opinion that if you want to enhance Windows with features for power users, and get really useful tools that can quite change your life in front of the PC for the betteryou’re better off installing PowerToys on Windows 10 than upgrading to Windows 11.

my favorite power toy





Currently, the latest version of the PowerToys has 12 tools (some tools have multiple utilities), but they’re always working on new ideas, and one I’m most looking forward to in the future will be Peek, one that will basically copy the macOS QuickLook.

I admit that I don’t use all of them, but I do find that they are all useful. My favorite is one called FancyZones. FancyZones is like Windows Snap on steroids, it’s far better than even the new Windows 11 snap layouts.





Basically, FancyZones offers the best way to organize windows that exists in any system that I have tried in my life. While Windows already allows you to stack windows in different quadrants with keyboard shortcuts (something very convenient and embarrassing on macOS), Windows 11 shows you various options just by hovering the mouse pointer over the maximize button, with FancyZones you can determine exactly the spaces that each window will occupy.

The PowerToy leaves you create multiple custom grids in which to organize windows with keyboard shortcuts. For example, you can create one type of grid for work, and another for entertainment, or another for social networks, or something like that.





You could have a desktop that stacks three windows in three equal-sized columns, or two windows with one taking up two-thirds of the screen while the other takes up the remaining third, or whatever combinations you like. And to this you can assign the shortcuts that suit you best.

If you use an extra wide monitor this feature changes livesespecially because the layouts by default Windows are usually very symmetrical, or offer few options to organize windows taking advantage of very high resolutions.

the rest of the toys





Another of my favorite PowerToys is the one used to change the size of images in batches, they are also a fan of Awake, always in the foreground and the color selector. But there are many more and here I will leave a brief description of each one so that you can get an idea of ​​everything they offer:

Always in the foreground : A tool that allows you to dock any window so that it is always in front, even when you change the focus to another window. By default it is used with the shortcut Windows + CTRL + T on the window you want to fix, but like everything, you can adjust it as you see fit.

: A tool that allows you to dock any window so that it is always in front, even when you change the focus to another window. By default it is used with the shortcut Windows + CTRL + T on the window you want to fix, but like everything, you can adjust it as you see fit. Awake : Allows you to keep your computer active without having to deal with power settings. It’s perfect if you’re doing some time-consuming process and don’t want your screen to turn off or your PC to go to sleep when it’s least convenient.

: Allows you to keep your computer active without having to deal with power settings. It’s perfect if you’re doing some time-consuming process and don’t want your screen to turn off or your PC to go to sleep when it’s least convenient. color picker : It is a fantastic tool to select colors in any application or part of the system, it lets you use the dropper in all Windows to determine the hexadecimal, RGB, HSV, and CMYK color of everything.

: It is a fantastic tool to select colors in any application or part of the system, it lets you use the dropper in all Windows to determine the hexadecimal, RGB, HSV, and CMYK color of everything. File Explorer Plugins : These are basically Windows Explorer plugins that add things like Markdown file previews, PDF, SVG, STL, Gcode, and more.

: These are basically Windows Explorer plugins that add things like Markdown file previews, PDF, SVG, STL, Gcode, and more. Image resizing : is a fantastic shell extension that lets you quickly batch resize images with custom sizes.

: is a fantastic shell extension that lets you quickly batch resize images with custom sizes. keyboard manager – Allows you to remap keys and create your own keyboard shortcuts, basically mapping your keyboard however you see fit.

– Allows you to remap keys and create your own keyboard shortcuts, basically mapping your keyboard however you see fit. mouse utilities : This includes three tools including a very good option to find the mouse pointer, a mouse highlighter to highlight left and right mouse clicks. And, an option that draws crosshairs centered around the pointer.

: This includes three tools including a very good option to find the mouse pointer, a mouse highlighter to highlight left and right mouse clicks. And, an option that draws crosshairs centered around the pointer. PowerRename : allows you to search and replace file names, and of course, rename them in bulk and easily.

: allows you to search and replace file names, and of course, rename them in bulk and easily. PowerToys Run : It’s the alternative Windows application launcher, it’s like the macOS Spotlight, and it has quite a few extra features besides search.

: It’s the alternative Windows application launcher, it’s like the macOS Spotlight, and it has quite a few extra features besides search. Shortcut Guide : It is basically a guide to Windows keyboard shortcuts that appears right after you press a keyboard shortcut.

: It is basically a guide to Windows keyboard shortcuts that appears right after you press a keyboard shortcut. Mute video conference: It is a simple couple of buttons to mute the microphone or turn off the camera in one click when you are in a video conference.

You can download the PowerToys from the release page on GitHub.