All the shows I’m A Celebrity 2020 might look like now the location has been changed to the UK

Information broke at this time that I’m A Celebrity 2020 could be going down in the UK this 12 months as a substitute of Australia, the place it’s been filmed for the previous 18 years.

After a little bit of confusion and questioning how this 12 months’s celebrities might really feel about lacking out on a free tan (poor issues) and consuming some very unique bugs, the new location bought us considering: what precisely will the present look like this 12 months?

And that’s after we considered all the different UK-based shows with an analogous vibe.

May this 12 months’s collection be one other model of Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins – which sees 5 ex-Particular Forces placing women and men via it to recreate the SAS secret choice course of?

Think about: Ant and Dec decked out in militant gear and shouting calls for at the celebs in the fashion of Ant Middleton. We are able to nearly image it.

This 12 months, the Channel Four present happened in the distant Scottish island of Raasay which has a inhabitants of 192.

With the location for I’m A Celeb not but confirmed, and former rumours that the present might be filmed in Scotland this 12 months, it’s a little bit eerie how related they may look.

Or maybe, I’m A Celebrity… 2020 will take us down reminiscence lane with a type of grown-up spin on youngsters’s present Raven.

The CBBC collection aired from 2002 to 2010 and noticed teams of six youngsters, often called warriors, finishing duties till there was just one standing they usually got the title of Final Warrior.

Like SAS, Raven was additionally filmed in Scotland, which is sounding an increasing number of like a potential location now that we come to consider it.

CBBC

However how then will the celebs address the sub-zero temperatures in Autumn?

We are able to’t think about the campmates swanning round in bikinis or shorts, so will they as a substitute be rocking faux furs and animal hides to preserve their bits heat, related to drama collection Vikings and Recreation of Thrones?

ITV have confirmed the present is being filmed from a ruined citadel in the countryside this 12 months, so though it received’t be plush like Citadel Stokeworth or Bear Island, we do anticipate to see some excessive towers, a potential drawbridge, and a perhaps a flag of some kind simply to give it that genuine really feel.

HBO

We are able to’t deny this 12 months’s present is giving us main medieval feels. Suppose: Crystal Maze Medieval Zone with knights, castles and ugly witches.

With an absence of unique creepy crawlies and snakes, it’s potential the workforce could have to depend on extra inventive methods to scare the campmates….

However say ITV weren’t to honour one of these theme ( we imply our hopes and desires), would we then be getting our personal, UK model of France’s Fort Boyard?

The present has a really related really feel to Crystal Maze, nevertheless, focuses extra on bodily and endurance challenges, as contestants compete to win prize cash.

If this was the case, we think about a mixture of Fort Boyard and Channel 4’s Eden, which featured 23 members dwelling for a 12 months in a distant a part of Scotland, making an attempt to construct a self-sufficient neighborhood.

Channel 4

Clearly we don’t anticipate producers to go away the celebrities out in the wild for a complete 12 months (though that might make excellent TV), however we do anticipate the celebs having to work arduous for primary requirements, as normal with I’m A Celebrity.

And who does survival higher than our very personal Bear Grylls?

The British, former SAS serviceman is understood for his excessive depth shows corresponding to The Island with Bear Grylls and his newest present World’s Hardest Race.

Each shows have overseas places, nevertheless, in 2018, Bear did spend two days in Commando Ridge in Cornwall with boxing champion Anthony Joshua for an ITV particular that noticed AJ tackle all that Mom Nature has to supply in the UK.

Perhaps this 12 months’s I’m A Celebrity… will observe in the footsteps of a Bear Grylls present, simply with out Bear – until in fact ITV are contemplating including him to the collection in some form or type…

With the collection going down on house turf this 12 months, we think about it to really feel loads like a few of the shows we’ve come to love over the years.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Right here! will return to ITV later this 12 months. In the event you’re searching for extra to watch, take a look at our TV Information.