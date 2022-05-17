Silent Hill, especially Silent Hill 2, tends to be talked about a lot, since it is a saga that is very loved by fans who are thirsty after having played their best games. With the rumors about new games in the saga and a remake of Silent Hill 2there has never been a better time to immerse yourself in the Konami saga.

As is often the case with this sort of thing, the Silent Hill franchise is one that consists of many games, and the debate over the best titles can be confusing for those who are new to these horror games. Don’t worry, I’ve been playing Konami games since the very first, and today I’m here to comment and order them from worst to best so you can start exploring them on the right foot.

All the Silent Hill games ranked from worst to best

Silent Hill: Book of Memories





Platform(s): PlayStation Vita.

A game as controversial as bizarre. The Silent Hill spin-off that has little to do with terror takes you into dungeons for a multiplayer experience where you’re going to have to kill many of the saga’s enemies while getting weapons and artifacts that will make you stronger and stronger. Of course, Book of Memories has little to do with Silent Hill and I would only recommend it to those who are already familiar with the saga.

Silent Hill: Homecoming





Platform(s): PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 y PC.

Taking many influences from the movies, Homecoming was one of the western visions that came to Konami’s saga. Is much more focused on action and, although it retains the iconic puzzles of the saga, it makes less use of them and of having to fully explore the scenarios. Although I consider it a weak entry, it may serve as a gateway to the franchise for some of those who are less accustomed to classic survival horror.

Silent Hill: Downpour





Platform(s): PlayStation 3 y Xbox 360.

Again, one more game that wasn’t made by the original team, and it shows. Downpour has some really interesting ideas, like the semi-open world and optional missions that you can follow In addition to that, it continues the tendency to include more action within the gameplay, although it is true that this title rewards exploration more than the previous one.

Silent Hill: Origins





Platform(s): PlayStation 2 y PSP.

With a formula much closer to the original quadrilogy, Silent Hill: Origins has less action and forces you to be more responsible with your resources, in addition to retracing your steps to solve complicated puzzles. If you’ve found games before this one too fast-paced and want something more oppressive and slow, this might be on your radar, though. I wouldn’t recommend it as a first game. of the saga for being a prequel to the original Silent Hill.

Silent Hill Shattered Memories





Platform(s): Wii, PlayStation 2 y PSP.

This title is also controversial, and rightly so, although it has always had a little place in my top because of how unique it is. It’s not combat-focused, but it’s not a classic survival horror experience either, rather it seeks to bring something completely new. Silent Hill: Shattered Memories It’s a reimagining of the first title, so I don’t recommend playing it if you haven’t played it (and you really like that one).

Silent Hill 4: The Room





Platform(s): PlayStation 2, Xbox y PC.

For some, the game that began the decline of the saga. For me, a marvel with super cool and original ideas, and an air of charming surrealism to stop a train. The Room is a bit heavier in action than its previous 3 titles, but it doesn’t focus on it either, just making it a bit more central. It is a highly recommended game.

Silent Hill





Platform(s): PlayStation.

The title that started it all. Yes, at the graphics level, it’s not that it’s aged great, but its atmosphere is intact, and it’s one of the coolest parts of the entire game. You’re going to have to explore a lot of the scenarios and puzzle your brain, and that’s part of its charm. It is a unique game that will make you understand why Silent Hill has become the phenomenon which is, even after years without having any new title.

Silent Hill 3





Platform(s): PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 y PC.

Despite coming out immediately after 2, they have nothing to do in terms of history, but you will have to have played the first in the saga, the one on PlayStation 1, to understand everything that is happening in its history. Silent Hill 3 is an outstanding game, with perfect imagery, plenty of scares, and a legendary setting. Of course, it is an outstanding game who has won the love of his audience.

Silent Hill 2





Platform(s): PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, Xbox, Xbox 360 y PC.

Silent Hill 2 is, in my opinion, the cusp of the saga. A game that at the time broke all the schemes established by the first and immediately earned the status of a cult work. Its art style, surprisingly tough story, and incredible music have made it a game that, even in 2022, has aged extremely well.