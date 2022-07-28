All the stereotypes about each neighborhood in our cities, collected on this website of collaborative maps

Peter Levels is a Dutch self-taught programmer who has launched many web projects in recent years. The two most famous —NomadList and OkRemote— earn him more than half a million euros every year… but he has many more active projects… and some, although less profitable, have also given much to talk about. And our protagonist today falls into this category: Hoodmaps.

Hoodmaps is a collaborative mapping platform, like OpenStreetMap… but, unlike this one, which encourages its users to perfect the maps in search of documenting their environment in an almost encyclopedic way, Hoodmaps bets on a less conventional approachencouraging each user to establish a differentiating color and a distinctive description for each area of ​​the map.

This, in the end, means that many of the Hoodmaps maps they do nothing but reflect all the prejudices and stereotypes about the different neighborhoods of each city. But, at the same time, it can be a quick and unfiltered politically correct indicator of what a foreigner will find upon arrival in each area of ​​that city. Un crowdsourcing gamberroin summary.

Bird’s eye view of Spain

Thus, in Madrid we can meet sociopolitical assessments (‘Next to be gentrified’, ‘Paddle tennis makes them feel rich’), descriptions of reference leisure activities (‘sport and terraceo’, ‘cruising’, ‘latineo’), references to illustrious neighbors (‘Manolito Gafotas’ in Carabanchel), warnings for the clueless (‘Tourist trap’, ‘No-go area at night’, ‘Be careful with your wallets’), etc. As the screen shows us, the map of Madrid “has been edited 289,639 times by 2,460 people.”

“FEARLESS PIDGEONS”. “MACHETE FIGHTS”. “ANNOYING SKATERS”. It seems to me the most accurate description of Barcelona that exists. — JAMSO (@jamsito) July 28, 2022

In other Spanish towns, such as Marbella, it does not seem that anyone has bothered to post descriptions (‘tags’, in the terminology of the web), but, on the contrary, they have been indicating, almost pixel by pixel, the nature of each area according to the color code: blue for ‘suits’ (suits), green for ‘rics’ (rich), yellow for ‘hip’ (fashionable), red for ‘tourist’ (tourist), dark blue for ‘student’ (student) and gray for ‘normie’ (normal).

Limited navigation, free edition…





Unlike Google Maps, the visitor cannot move freely around the worldbut must use the web browser to locate the map of some population (and, in the case of Spain, only if you are looking for large and/or tourist cities). Once we enter it we will have, at most, access to the surrounding towns.

In any case, if you are from any of the Spanish towns present on the platform, you can contribute with your ‘expert knowledge’ of the area by editing the map without having to register on the platform: you just need to make use of the brush icons (to ‘paint’ the color code on the map) and text editing (to add a ‘tag’).