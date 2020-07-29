All the theories and false confessions behind the Patrice Endres’ Unsolved Mysteries case

The current reboot of Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix has definitely obtained folks speaking.

All through the course of six (quickly to be 12) episodes, the workforce appears at a chilly case to see if there’s any new proof round for it – and to alert viewers that in the event that they know one thing, they will share their findings.

Since the present launched, the world has placed on its finest sleuthing gear and has delved into the weird and terrifying unsolved circumstances.

One which captured imaginations fully was that of the disappearance and demise of Patrice Endres, who options in the episode titled 13 Minutes.

The hairdresser went lacking in 2004 in the house of 13 minutes, earlier than being discovered, some 600 days afterward sixth Decemeber 2005.

Her stays have been discovered behind Lebanon Baptist Church in Dawson County, and since then, all eyes are on whodunnit.

There’s been large curiosity in the case, and it spurred Netflix on to launch unseen video clips and interviews on the first six circumstances.

What’s extra the director of the episode, Jimmy Goldblum has spoken at size about Patrice’s husband Rob and his uncommon behaviour.

Right here’s all the pieces you must learn about Patrice and the theories surrounding her unusual case.

Who’s Patrice Endres?

Patrice was a Georgia mum and hairdresser who owned her personal salon. She out of the blue went lacking on April 15, 2004, leaving behind a son, Pistol Black, who’s featured in a lot of the “13 Minutes” episode.

His ache over the mysterious lack of his mom, and the dearth of solutions in the final 16 years, is evident to see. There are at present no suspects.

What occurred to Patrice Endres?



The “13 Minutes” episode refers to the time by which authorities consider Patrice was taken from her salon.

Little or no is understood about what may have occurred; passers-by noticed that Patrice’s automotive was parked at an uncommon angle, however the salon was empty by the time one other individual arrived.

When authorities have been known as, they found that cash had been taken from a protected and Patrice’s lunch had been not noted uneaten, however there was no different proof of a break-in or a wrestle.

All the cops needed to work on was the understanding that one thing had occurred between 11.37am—the time of the final cellphone name Patrice answered—and 11.50am, the time of the first name she didn’t decide up.

Some 600 days later nonetheless, stays of a physique have been discovered and recognized to be Patrice’s. Later, officers realised that Patrice’s wedding ceremony ring was not recovered with the physique. The ring has by no means been discovered.

Timeline of Patrice’s disappearance

Since the sequence has been launched on Netflix, numerous viewers have stormed social media with clues, proof and theories about the deaths featured in the sequence.

Lately, Netflix launched a set of unseen interviews and video clips on their Reddit web page to help in the beginner sleuthing by followers.

In a brand new clip, the officers reveal how they labored out the 13-minute timeframe which they consider is the time it took for Patrice to vanish.

Based on the officers in the video clip, the occasions adopted on this order:

08.50 – First shopper Pam Sheppard arrives at Patrice's salon for a 9am appointment. Patrice is there. The shopper informed the police that Patrice appeared "distracted" and was not very "attentive" in the direction of her.

11.05 – Pam leaves the store.

11.10 – Paul Cantor arrives for a haircut.

11.27 – Paul leaves. The shopper obtained a cellphone name as he was leaving and the police have been in a position to confirm this by his cellular phone information.

11.35 – A buyer calls to alter an appointment. The shopper reported that Patrice was considerably quick on the cellphone, which was uncommon for her. The decision lasted two minutes.

11.50 – Mitchell, one among the officers, mentioned that based mostly on cellphone information, Patrice's subsequent name got here in presently. Nonetheless, there was no reply. "So you'll be able to draw the conclusion that one thing's not proper right here," he mentioned.



Who killed Patrice Endres?

It’s nonetheless unknown who’s chargeable for Patrice’s demise, however over the years there have been some false confessions.

In the 16 years since Patrice’s demise, two separate serial killers, Jeremy Brian Jones and Gary Michael Hilton, have been suspected in her demise, with Jones even confessing to her homicide.

He claimed he had kidnapped, assaulted, and killed Patrice, dumping her physique in a creek in a neighbouring county. Searches of the space uncovered nothing, and Jones later revealed to the Atlanta Journal-Structure that he had “made up the story to get higher meals and additional jail visitation and cellphone privileges”.

It was decided by authorities that neither males doubtless killed Patrice.

One other lead was offered by a lady. Forsyth Information reported that she claimed to have seen a person and a white van in entrance of the salon at the time, and labored with a sketch artist on a rendering of the scene. Nonetheless, she later recanted her story and was charged with offering false statements.

The place is Rob Endres?

The primary determine featured in the episode, aside from Patrice’s son, is Rob Endres who was married to Patrice at the time.

Viewers have been shocked to seek out out extra about the case, as he revealed he would carry round her cranium and sleep together with her ashes.

Rob was 20 years older than Patrice and they first met when he visited the salon for a haircut.

A number of individuals who have been near Patrice reveal in the episode that she was sad in her marriage, and presumably trying right into a divorce.

Simply 24 hours after Patrice’s disappearance, Rob revealed he modified the locks on his residence – one thing that caught Unsolved Mysteries Director Jimmy Goldblum’s consideration.

Talking on the podcast You Can’t Make This Up, Goldblum mentioned: “I believe there’s a extremely salient level there, which is that he did it inside 24 hours.

“I believe in that time in the case, you’ve gotten police canine out, you’ve gotten the city going via the woods, you’ve gotten ATVs. So everyone seems to be looking. There’s nonetheless the concept that Patrice may come again, so the undeniable fact that he felt snug to alter these locks inside the 24-hour window, when the entire city was below the perception that she was lacking and nonetheless alive. I’ll say when it comes to issues that stoked my creativeness on set, that was a serious one.”

The episode additionally highlights the extraordinarily tense relationship between Rob and Patrice’s son Pistol.

Rob says in the episode that he threw Pistol, then a teen, out of their home as quickly as his mom disappeared.

Regardless of their variations, nonetheless, each males stay energetic in attempting to push for the homicide to be solved.

Rob is now retired and is in his mid-70s, and he nonetheless lives in Georgia – now in Douglasville.

The present’s co-creator Terry Dunn Meurer has responded to fan hypothesis, accusing Rob of being the offender.

“It’s completely an unsolved thriller,” she informed Selection, when requested about the truth followers have speculated Rob may have one thing to do with it. “Jeremy Jones has not been dominated out as a suspect on this case, and neither has Gary Hilton. We actually strive and current balanced circumstances. So far as I’m involved, Rob is harmless till confirmed responsible.

“We take everybody’s interview at face worth. Rob’s a personality, however he was very, very sincere with us in his responses to the interview, and we consider him. We respect him, and we respect everybody we interview.”

What’s the newest on Patrice’s case?

In 2019, Particular Agent Kimberly Williams informed the Forsyth County Information that “Endres’ homicide stays an energetic and vital case with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Cleveland Workplace.”

In the Netflix episode, Particular Agent Mitchell Posey explains that “there are facets of the Patrice Endres investigation that we are able to’t talk about, that we refuse to debate, as a result of we outline that as responsible data data…data that’s solely identified by the individual chargeable for what occurred to Patrice, and by us, the investigators, that know each side of the case. We are able to’t afford to have a false confession. We undoubtedly wish to give some type of closure to the household.”

The place is Patrice’s ring?

Patrice’s wedding ceremony ring – consisting of two 14-carat gold rings soldered along with a 1.5-carat pear-shaped marquis diamond in the centre – was by no means recovered.

Police are hoping that the ring is on the market someplace, and might be the key that lastly cracks the case in any case these years.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation writes on its web site that when you’ve got details about the case or the ring’s location, you’ll be able to name their tip line at 800-597-8477.

“We’re devoted to fixing this case,” mentioned Particular Agent Kimberly Williams in a press release to the Forsyth County Information in 2019.

“And we proceed to encourage the public to contact us with any data which will assist us maintain the accountable celebration accountable.”

Unsolved Mysteries is out there to stream on Netflix.