All the theories and false confessions behind the Patrice Endres’ Unsolved Mysteries case

Viewers have gotten their detective hats on for Netflix’s reboot of Unsolved Mysteries.

The sequence – which seems to be at a spread of unsolved mysteries from the trauma of a beloved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific loss of life, to the shock of a weird paranormal encounter – has obtained everybody speaking and asking questions.

A type of questions is: what occurred to Patricia Endres?

The second episode of the sequence titled “13 Minutes” seems to be at the story of Patrice Endres – a hairdresser who disappeared throughout the day in 2004, and in the house of 13 minutes.

Nevertheless, it wasn’t till 600 days later, on December 6, 2005, that skeletal stays have been discovered behind Lebanon Baptist Church in Dawson County and they have been later recognized as Patrice’s.

Right here’s the whole lot it is advisable learn about the case and all the theories behind her loss of life.

Who’s Patrice Endres?

Patrice was a Georgia mum and hairdresser who owned her personal salon. She out of the blue went lacking on April 15, 2004, leaving behind a son, Pistol Black, who’s featured in a lot of the “13 Minutes” episode.

His ache over the mysterious lack of his mom, and the dearth of solutions in the final 16 years, is obvious to see. There are presently no suspects.

What occurred to Patrice Endres?



The “13 Minutes” episode refers to the time through which authorities consider Patrice was taken from her salon.

Little or no is understood about what may have occurred; passers-by noticed that Patrice’s automotive was parked at an uncommon angle, however the salon was empty by the time one other individual arrived.

When authorities have been known as, they found that cash had been taken from a protected and Patrice’s lunch had been omitted uneaten, however there was no different proof of a break-in or a battle.

All the cops needed to work on was the understanding that one thing had occurred between 11.37—the time of the final telephone name Patrice answered—and 11.50am, the time of the first name she didn’t decide up.

Some 600 days later nonetheless, stays of a physique have been discovered and recognized to be Patrice’s. Later, officers realised that Patrice’s marriage ceremony ring was not recovered with the physique. The ring has by no means been discovered.

Who killed Patrice Endres?

It’s nonetheless unknown who’s chargeable for Patrice’s loss of life, however over the years there have been some false confessions.

In the 16 years since Patrice’s loss of life, two separate serial killers, Jeremy Brian Jones and Gary Michael Hilton, have been suspected in her loss of life, with Jones even confessing to her homicide.

He claimed he had kidnapped, assaulted, and killed Patrice, dumping her physique in a creek in a neighbouring county. Searches of the space uncovered nothing, and Jones later revealed to the Atlanta Journal-Structure that he had “made up the story to get higher meals and additional jail visitation and telephone privileges”.

It was decided by authorities that neither males probably killed Patrice.

One other lead was supplied by a girl. Forsyth Information reported that she claimed to have seen a person and a white van in entrance of the salon at the time, and labored with a sketch artist on a rendering of the scene. Nevertheless, she later recanted her story and was charged with offering false statements.

The place is Rob Endres?

The primary determine featured in the episode, apart from Patrice’s son, is Rob Endres who was married to Patrice at the time.

Viewers have been shocked to search out out extra about the case, as he revealed he would carry round her cranium and sleep along with her ashes.

Rob was 20 years older than Patrice and they first met when he visited the salon for a haircut.

A number of individuals who have been near Patrice reveal in the episode that she was sad in her marriage, and presumably wanting right into a divorce. The episode additionally highlights the extraordinarily tense relationship between Rob and Patrice’s son Pistol.

Rob says in the episode that he threw Pistol, then a youngster, out of their home as quickly as his mom disappeared.

Regardless of their variations, nonetheless, each males stay energetic in making an attempt to push for the homicide to be solved.

Rob is now retired and is in his mid-70s, and he nonetheless lives in Georgia – now in Douglasville.

What’s the newest on Patrice’s case?

In 2019, Particular Agent Kimberly Williams instructed the Forsyth County Information that “Endres’ homicide stays an energetic and necessary case with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Cleveland Workplace.”

In the Netflix episode, Particular Agent Mitchell Posey explains that “there are elements of the Patrice Endres investigation that we will’t focus on, that we refuse to debate, as a result of we outline that as responsible data info…info that’s solely identified by the individual chargeable for what occurred to Patrice, and by us, the investigators, that know each facet of the case. We will’t afford to have a false confession. We positively need to give some type of closure to the household.”

The place is Patrice’s ring?

Patrice’s marriage ceremony ring – consisting of two 14-carat gold rings soldered along with a 1.5-carat pear-shaped marquis diamond in the centre – was by no means recovered.

Police are hoping that the ring is on the market someplace, and might be the key that lastly cracks the case in any case these years.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation writes on its web site that when you’ve got details about the case or the ring’s location, you’ll be able to name their tip line at 800-597-8477.

“We’re devoted to fixing this case,” mentioned Particular Agent Kimberly Williams in a press release to the Forsyth County Information in 2019.

“And we proceed to encourage the public to contact us with any info which will assist us maintain the accountable get together accountable.”

Unsolved Mysteries is obtainable to stream on Netflix. Try our lists of the finest TV reveals on Netflix and the finest films on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Information.