All The Things Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Did Wrong In Quarantine During ‘Babel’

Then there’s the freighter captain who, regardless of quarantine orders, tried to launch from the station in an effort to escape the virus he could have already contracted. In fact, he did not care, and his recklessness shortly turned issues from dangerous to worse when his ship’s energy core is ruptured within the try to flee. Fortunately some quick considering from Quark and Odo prevented an explosion from severely damaging the bottom, although it stands to motive the explosion could have contained the virus sooner. Maybe not in the way in which any character would’ve needed, after all, however it wanted to be mentioned.