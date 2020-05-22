All the TV Show Renewals and Cancellations 2020 – Variety

Since mid-March, the coronavirus pandemic has upended each facet of life in the United States, inflicting stay-at-home mandates in most states in an try to include the unfold of COVID-19.

As a consequence, the leisure trade — a multi-billion-dollar international enterprise — has come to a grinding halt, with each tv present and film indefinitely shut down, placing most of the tens of 1000’s of individuals employed by these productions out of labor. The shutterings hit the broadcast networks — Fox, NBC, CBS, ABC, and The CW — towards the finish of the conventional TV season, so some reveals had already accomplished manufacturing earlier than the summer season hiatus. Others — comparable to ABC’s “Gray’s Anatomy,” which had shot 21 episodes of its 25-episode order — merely needed to modify accordingly, concluding its season early on April 9.

The larger concern for the networks is what to do with their fall 2020 schedules, which below regular circumstances would have been unveiled to advertisers, the press and the public throughout the broadcasters’ flashy upfront shows in mid-Might. As the scope of the coronavirus emergency grew to become clear, the networks all introduced in mid-March that they might stream their upfronts as a substitute of doing them at venues comparable to Carnegie Corridor, Rockefeller Middle and Lincoln Middle.

Now, in response to a report in AdWeek, the complete upfronts course of is in flux, with NBCUniversal delaying their presentation, and advert consumers expressing doubt that their purchasers might be able to spend cash. In spite of everything, pilot season, when the networks sometimes produce reveals that can vie for locations on the fall and midseason schedule, merely didn’t occur this 12 months, and nobody is aware of when it will likely be protected to start filming once more. On prime of every part else, a worldwide recession looms.

So every part is guesswork proper now, with the almost definitely state of affairs being that the networks’ 2019/20 reveals will largely be renewed, even marginal performers — and their most promising pilots on paper will obtain straight-to-series orders. That plan, nonetheless, is based on the so-far unsubstantiated notion that the pandemic could have abated by July, and some semblance of regular life will be capable to resume.

Really, who is aware of?

What is definite is in the coming months, the broadcast networks will renew some reveals, and cancel others. And Variety will constantly replace this publish as these selections are made.

NBC

Renewed

“America’s Obtained Expertise” (premieres Might 26), “American Ninja Warrior” (summer season premiere, perhaps), “The Blacklist,” “Brooklyn 9-9,” “Chicago Fireplace” (for 3 extra seasons!), “Chicago Med” (for 3 extra seasons!), “Chicago P.D.” (for 3 extra seasons!), “Ellen’s Sport of Video games,” “Good Ladies,” “Regulation & Order: SVU” (for 3 extra seasons!), “Making It,” “New Amsterdam” (for 3 extra seasons!), “Songland” (summer season premiere), “Superstore,” “This Is Us” (for 2 extra seasons!), “The Wall”

Canceled

“The InBetween,” “Sunnyside”

Awaiting information

“America’s Obtained Expertise: The Champions,” “Bluff Metropolis Regulation,” “Council of Dads,” “Indebted,” “ Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector,” “ Little Large Photographs,” “Manifest,” “Good Concord,” “The Voice,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Hasn’t premiered/returned but

“The Titan Video games” (Might 25), “World of Dance” (Might 26)

Shifting to Peacock

“A.P. Bio”

Ending

“Blindspot,” “The Good Place,” “Will & Grace”

ABC

Renewed

“The $100,000 Pyramid,” “America’s Funniest Dwelling Movies,” “American Housewife,” “American Idol,” “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette” (pushed to fall), “Bachelor in Paradise” (not occurring), “Black-ish,” “Card Sharks,” “Superstar Household Feud,” “The Conners,” “The Goldbergs,” “The Good Physician,” “Gray’s Anatomy,” “Holey Moley,” “Match Sport,” “A Million Little Issues,” “Combined-ish,” “Press Your Luck,” “The Rookie,” “Shark Tank,” “Station 19,” “Stumptown,” “To Inform the Fact,” “Who Needs to Be a Millionaire”

Canceled

“Bless this Mess,” “Emergence,” “Grand Lodge,” “Youngsters Say the Darndest Issues,” “Reef Break,” “Schooled,” “Single Dad and mom”

Awaiting information

“The Baker and the Magnificence,” “Household Meals Combat,” “For Life”

Hasn’t premiered but

“United We Fall” (premiere date TBA)

Ending

“Recent Off the Boat,” “How one can Get Away With Homicide,” “Marvel’s Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D.” “Trendy Household”

CBS

Renewed

“All Rise,” “Large Brother” (summer season premiere, perhaps), “Blue Bloods,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Blood & Treasure” (summer season premiere), “Bull,” “Evil,” “FBI,” “FBI: Most Needed,” “Love Island” (summer season premiere, perhaps), “MacGyver,” “Magnum P.I.,” “Mother,” “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” “The Neighborhood,” “SEAL Crew,” “Survivor,” “S.W.A.T.,” “Undercover Boss,” “The Unicorn,” “Younger Sheldon”

Canceled

“Broke,” “Carol’s Second Act,” “God Friended Me,” “Man With a Plan,” “Tommy”

Awaiting information

“Large Brother: Superstar Version”

Hasn’t premiered/returned but

“The Wonderful Race” (premiere date TBA — was Might 20), “Sport On” (Might 20), “Robust as Nails” (July 8)

Ending

“Felony Minds,” “Hawaii 5-0,” “Madam Secretary”

Fox

Renewed

“9-1-1,” “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “Beat Shazam,” “Bless the Harts,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “Duncanville,” “Household Man,” “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Final Man Standing,” “The Masked Singer,” “MasterChef Junior,” “Prodigal Son,” “The Resident,” “The Simpsons,” “So You Suppose You Can Dance” (scheduled for a summer season premiere, however who is aware of)

Canceled

“Nearly Household,” “BH90210,” “Deputy,” “Outmatched”

Awaiting information

“Flirty Dancing,” “MasterChef,” “LEGO Masters”

Hasn’t premiered/returned but

“Filthy Wealthy” (premiere date moved to fall), “The Nice North” (premiere date midseason 2020/21), “Psychological Samurai” (needed to shut down manufacturing, so premiere date TBA), “NeXt” (premiere date moved to fall), “Final Tag” (premiere date TBA)

Moved to Hulu

“The Orville”

Ending

“Empire”

The CW

Renewed

“All American,” “Batwoman,” “Black Lightning,” “Burden of Fact” (summer season premiere), “Charmed,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Dynasty,” “The Flash,” “In the Darkish,” “Legacies,” “Nancy Drew,” “The Outpost” (summer season premiere), “Pandora” (summer season premiere), “Penn & Teller: Idiot Us,” “Riverdale,” “Roswell, New Mexico,” “Supergirl,” “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”

Canceled

Nothing but!

Awaiting information

“Katy Keene”

Ending

“The 100,” “Arrow,” “Supernatural”

Will Thorne has contributed to this report.