All the TV shows removed from Netflix, HBO Max and other platforms over blackface controversy

With international Black Lives Matter protests elevating consciousness of systematic racism and demanding motion, the TV and movie business has seen various modifications in the previous couple of weeks.

Whereas numerous white actors are stepping down from voicing mixed-race roles for future shows, streaming platforms have begun eradicating previous sequence which include blackface or function racist depictions.

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer and various huge streamers have removed numerous episodes (and generally complete sequence) of shows deemed to be racially problematic, from Scrubs and 30 Rock to Little Britain and The League of Gentleman.

Right here’s a full record of all the shows which were removed or had episodes pulled and to what extent they not exist on sure platforms…

Ava Vidal for RadioTimes.com: Blackface “is rarely only a joke”

30 Rock

Getty

Removed from: Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play

Quite a few episodes of Tina Fey’s sitcom 30 Rock have been removed from numerous streaming websites and pulled from broadcast circulation.

4 episodes inside the sequence, which ran from 2006 till 2013, featured actors sporting blackface make-up.

Fey defined the resolution to tug the episodes in an announcement, apologising for the ache that they had brought on some viewers. “As we try to do the work and do higher with reference to race in America, we imagine that these episodes that includes actors in race-changing make-up are finest taken out of circulation.”

“I perceive now that ‘intent’ is just not a free move for white folks to make use of these photographs,” she added.

Fawlty Towers

BBC

Removed from: UKTV

An episode of basic BBC sitcom Fawlty Towers containing a racial slur has been briefly removed from catch-up service UKTV.

First airing in October 1975, the episode titled The Germans was finest identified for the scene during which Basil Fawlty (John Cleese) proclaims, “Don’t point out the battle!” while goose-stepping all through his resort.

A spokesperson for UKTV informed RadioTimes.com: “UKTV has briefly removed an episode of Fawlty Towers ‘The Germans’ from Gold’s Field Set. The episode incorporates racial slurs so we’re taking the episode down whereas we overview it. We repeatedly overview older content material to make sure it meets viewers expectations and are significantly conscious of the influence of outdated language. Some shows carry warnings and others are edited. We need to take time to think about our choices for this episode.”

Peep Present

Channel 4

Removed from: Netflix

A scene from the sequence two episode Dance Class during which Jez (Robert Webb) wears blackface has been removed from Netflix – though an edited model of the episode nonetheless stays.

Nevertheless the scene has not but been removed from All4 – with the channel claiming that it’s at present in the strategy of “endeavor a overview of the ideas governing how we deal with historic programmes throughout our platforms”, as reported by Metro.

Scrubs

Getty Photos

Removed from: Hulu

US streaming web site Hulu has pulled three episodes of the medical sitcom, in line with The Wrap.

The episodes include scenes the place JD (Zach Braff) and Turk (Donald Faison) attend a celebration in blackface and whiteface, whereas in one other episode, Elliot (Sarah Chalke) is seen sporting blackface throughout a fantasy sequence.

Collection creator Invoice Lawrence tweeted days earlier than that he was in the course of of getting the episodes removed.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Hulu for remark.

It’s At all times Sunny in Philadelphia

Netflix

Removed from: Netflix

Netflix has removed episodes of comedy It’s At all times Sunny in Philadelphia which function characters in blackface.

An episode titled Dee Reynolds: Shaping America’s Youth – the sixth episode of season two – is not out there on the streamer, in line with Metro.co.uk.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Netflix for remark.

Gone with the Wind

Removed from: HBO Max

American streaming web site HBO Max has briefly removed Civil Warfare drama Gone with the Wind from its service for that includes “racist depictions.”

Starring Vivien Leigh as Scarlett O’Hara, the 1939 epic gained Greatest Footage at the Oscars that 12 months however has lengthy been criticised as a movie that romanticises racist Confederacy and perpetuates painful stereotypes.

An HBO spokesperson informed : “Gone With The Wind is a product of its time and depicts a few of the ethnic and racial prejudices which have, sadly, been commonplace in American society. These racist depictions have been flawed then and are flawed right now, and we felt that to maintain this title up with out an evidence and a denouncement of these depictions could be irresponsible.”

“These depictions are definitely counter to WarnerMedia’s values, so once we return the movie to HBO Max, it is going to return with a dialogue of its historic context and a denouncement of these very depictions, however will probably be offered because it was initially created, as a result of to do in any other case could be the identical as claiming these prejudices by no means existed.”

The Mighty Boosh

Removed from: Netflix

Netflix removed all three sequence of this wacky BBC Three present earlier this month.

Starring Julian Barratt and Noel Fielding, the comedy featured various episodes during which Fielding wore dreadlocks, a white go well with and black and white face paint to painting The Spirit of Jazz/Howlin’ Jimmy Jefferson – the ghost of a well-known jazz musician.

The League of Gents

Removed from: Netflix

Netflix additionally removed the complete of this BBC Two sequence, which starred Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith as a number of characters.

The present, which ran from 1999 till 2002, featured numerous episodes during which Shearsmith performed Papa Lazarou – a demonic carnival ringmaster who collects wives.

Little Britain

BBC

Removed from: BBC iPlayer, Netflix, BritBox

BBC iPlayer, Netflix and BritBox all removed Little Britain from their companies earlier this month.

The BBC sketch present, which ran from 2003 till 2007, featured numerous scenes during which David Walliams wore a black fats go well with, wig and prosthetics to play well being retreat visitor Desiree Devere.

The comedy duo have since apologised for taking part in characters of various ethnic backgrounds, with Matt Lucas writing on Twitter: “David and I’ve each spoken publicly lately of our remorse that we performed characters of other races. As soon as once more we need to make it clear that it was flawed and we’re very sorry.”

David and I’ve each spoken publicly lately of our remorse that we performed characters of other races. As soon as once more we need to make it clear that it was flawed and we’re very sorry. — MATT LUCAS (@RealMattLucas) June 13, 2020

Come Fly with Me

Removed from: Netflix, BBC iPlayer

Netflix and BBC iPlayer not too long ago removed this other sketch present from David Walliams and Matt Lucas.

The present, which ran for only one sequence in 2010, featured Walliams in darkish make-up when enjoying liaison officer Moses Beacon and airline mogul Omar Baba, whereas Lucas wore black face for his character Treasured Little.

Jonah from Tonga

Removed from: Netflix Australia, Netflix New Zealand

Netflix in Australia and New Zealand has removed this Chris Lilley mockumentary from its platform.

The sequence attracted criticism on account of Lilley’s use of brownface make-up when enjoying Tongan youngster Jonah Takalua and for his portrayal of Tongans typically.

Offended Boys

Removed from: Netflix Australia, Netflix New Zealand

Netflix has additionally made one other Chris Lilley sequence unavailable for customers in Australia and New Zealand.

Offended Boys stars the Australian comic as six completely different characters, together with an African American rapper and a Japanese housewife.

Summer season Heights Excessive

Removed from: Netflix Australia, Netflix New Zealand



Summer season Heights Excessive has additionally been removed from Netflix in Australia and New Zealand.

One other Chris Lilley comedy, the sequence options the comic as instructor Mr G, switch scholar Jamie and troubled child Jonah.

Once more, it was Lilley’s use of brownface when in character as Jonah which has confronted criticism.

We Can Be Heroes

Removed from: Netflix Australia, Netflix New Zealand



Chris Lilley’s first mockumentary has been removed from Netflix in Australia and New Zealand.

The 2005 comedy stars the comic as 5 characters, together with a Chinese language physics scholar.