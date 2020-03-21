All the Ways Hollywood Workers Can Get Financial Help

As Hollywood’s guilds start to petition the U.S. authorities for support to unemployed staff, many guild and grassroots efforts are springing as much as assist in the meantime.

Netflix was the first main firm to make a dedication, pledging $1 million to help out-of-work crew members throughout the business, organizations that assist leisure staff and staff on Netflix-produced exhibits.

Listed here are a few of the different guild efforts and funds that intention to help staff in the leisure business:

SAG-AFTRA Covid-19 Catastrophe Fund

SAG-AFTRA has an internet utility for members affected by coronavirus-related shutdowns to request funds for lease, utilities, medical payments and different requirements. It’s accessible to full-fledged members whose dues are paid by means of Oct. 2019. The guild can also be asking for donations to the fund from these in a position to give monetary help.

WGA

The Writers Guild of America covers “100% of cost-sharing (together with deductible and co-insurance) for each in-network and out-of-network checks and screening” for coronavirus. Verify the guild’s web site for additional sources.

DGA

The Administrators Guild of America affords short-term loans to affected members and in addition covers the price of coronavirus testing.

IATSE

IATSE’s COVID-19 portal consists of data on free testing for members and encourages all to contact members of congress to ask them to incorporate leisure staff in the authorities aid bundle.

Teamsters

Teamsters Native 399 has a COVID-19 data web page in addition to data on grocery store chains hiring certified truck drivers.

MPTF

Name 323-634-3888 to inquire about the Movement Image & Tv Fund’s packages to help business staff. “Non permanent emergency monetary help is accessible to certified business members experiencing monetary hardship on account of sickness, incapacity, unemployment, or different causes. This help might cowl bills resembling mortgage or lease funds, utility payments, automobile insurance coverage premiums, automobile funds, and meals,” the group’s web site says.

Musicares

The Recording Academy and Musicares have established the Musicares COVID-19 Reduction Fund to assist assist those that have misplaced revenue on account of the cancellation of scheduled gigs or performances.

Cinema Employee Solidarity Fund

The Cinema Employee Solidarity Fund has raised almost $70,000 for New York Metropolis theater staff, because of donations from folks together with Karyn Kusama and James Schamus.

Reduction Fund for Hollywood Help Workers

TV author Liz Alper began the Reduction Fund for Hollywood Help Workers, which has raised greater than $500,000 by way of GoFundMe together with beneficiant donations from Lena Dunham, Ryan Murphy, David Benioff and plenty of others.

Help Hourly Workers

Journalist and social media maven Yashar Ali has began a GoFundMe to boost cash for hourly staff. The fund has raised greater than $200,000 since its creation on March 19.