All the wildest things Bear Grylls has done – from drinking pee to sleeping inside a camel

Nothing stands in the manner of survival machine Bear Grylls throughout a gruelling expedition in the wilderness – and if it does, he’ll most definitely kill it, eat it whereas it’s nonetheless thrashing, and drink no matter’s left to quench his thirst. No sweat.

The adventurer is returning to TV to host his newest collection World’s Hardest Race: Eco-challenge Fiji, which options 11 groups from 30 international locations race continuous for 11 days, 24 hours a day, throughout lots of of miles of rugged Fijian terrain full with mountains, jungles and oceans.

The journey present launches on Amazon Prime Video on 14th August 2020 in additional than 200 international locations and territories worldwide.

To have fun, we’ve compiled a few of Grylls’ wildest antics and uniquest of survival abilities over the years.

Drinking his personal urine from inside a snake’s pores and skin

Sounds disagreeable, and even the man himself agreed it was disgusting. Throughout his Discovery Channel collection Born Survivor, Grylls urinated into snake pores and skin after which drank it. Disclaimer: The collection suggested towards drinking urine because it comprises toxins. Grylls is alleged to have required the extra liquid as a final resort.

On ITV’s Bear Grylls: Mission Survive, he challenged eight celebrities together with Emilia Fox, Jamelia and Mike Tindall to drink their very own urine – which was boiled beforehand.

Giving himself a enema at sea

Whereas we’re on the matter of bodily capabilities, we might as properly reminisce about the time Bear Grylls gave himself an enema on a raft in Pacific ocean (the place else?) on a tumultuous episode of Man vs. Wild so as to rehydrate himself.

Crawling inside a useless camel

Bear Grylls clambering inside the carcass of a lately deceased camel is giving us Revenant flashbacks. Throughout Man vs. Wild, Grylls sliced open a useless camel in the Sahara, eliminated its insides, skinned it, earlier than demonstrating how to craw inside for shelter whereas utilizing its pores and skin for a blanket.

Killing a moose and consuming its coronary heart

Throughout one other so-called typical journey for Bear Grylls on Man vs Wild, Grylls killed a moose and eliminated its coronary heart, earlier than taking a enormous chunk. “Not less than it’s heat,” he later grimaced.

Drinking from elephant dung

Bear Grylls showcased a actually distinctive survival trick for many who discover themselves stranded in a sizzling local weather with no water supply: draining the fluid from a pile of contemporary elephant dung. Whereas informing viewers it was disgusting, however a potential lifesaver, he then lifted a pile of dung to the heavens and squeezed the liquid into his mouth. He warned that there might be dangerous micro organism in dung so it truly is a final resort.

Consuming a stay snake

Whereas in Australia’s Northern Territory for Man vs Wild, Bear Grylls was on the hunt for sustenance, and ended up catching snake in a shallow physique of water, breaking its neck together with his mouth, earlier than fashioning it into a scarf round his to snack on later.

Risking his life swimming in freezing water

On Born Survivor, Bear Grylls decides to takes an ice chilly dip beneath a massive block of ice in -40 levels Canada. Crew monitored his very important indicators as as he swum beneath an 18 foot ice bridge, a lengthy, open channel, adopted by one other bridge twice as lengthy. And in simply a pair of black swimming trunks.

Devouring sheep’s eyeballs

Bear Grylls insisted that sheep’s eyeballs have been excessive in protein and wealthy in vitamin A on Man vs. Wild as he eliminated the eyeball from the a useless sheep, gave it a dunk in the geothermal, popped it in his mouth and swallowed it.

Consuming a stay salmon

On an episode of Operating Wild with Barack Obama, Bear Grylls ate the freshest Alaskan salmon you’ll be able to ever have.

World’s Hardest Race: Eco-Problem Fiji comes to Amazon Prime Video on August 14th. Join Amazon Prime for £7.99 a month with a 30-day free trial.

