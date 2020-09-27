All three agricultural bills changed in the law amid opposition from farmers, President Ram Nath Kovind has approved

new Delhi: The agricultural bills which are being opposed in a big way, have now been converted into law. President Ram Nath Kovind has stamped the bills. Now these bills have become law. The turn now is to introduce the Bills. Let us know that there is huge opposition to these three Bills. Farmers are demonstrating in Punjab, Haryana and North India. Trains are being stopped. Also Read – Bharat Bandh: The impact of Bharat Bandh seen in the country, farmers lying on the tracks somewhere and highway jammed somewhere

Due to these bills, Harsimrat Kaur, a minister in the central government, resigned from the cabinet. After this, his party Akali Dal also left the BJP. This party, which has been involved in NDA for 24 years, has broken ties with BJP due to this bill. The Akali Dal has described the central government as anti-farmer. The bill was also severely opposed in Parliament. Due to this many MPs have also been suspended. The opposition is also opposing the bill.

Along with this, there is heavy opposition to the Bills. In Punjab, hundreds of women are demonstrating on the railway track. Bharat Bandh was also called on 25 September. The farmers demand that these bills be withdrawn. The farmers are afraid that now the legislation enacted will end the minimum support price. In a bill, things like grains have been left out of the list of essential items. That is, now anyone can store any amount of grain. Farmers are also opposing this because it can lead to hoarding on a large scale.