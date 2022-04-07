All three April PS Plus games now available for free download on PS4 and PS5

Sony’s subscription service is renewed before its modification next June.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated April 5, 2022, 11:51 19 comments

It’s been a busy few weeks for PlayStation, with the announcement of the new PS Plus being the biggest news in recent days. However, before the new model from junethe subscription service for Sony consoles continues to be renewed month by month, we already have the free games available for download in April.

They are available until May 3There are three chosen on this occasion, although in Spain there is one more, so if we are Plus subscribers on PS4 or PS5 we can add up to four to our library from April 5 until May 3. As of today, those for the month of March can no longer be downloaded, having abandoned the Ark: Survival Evolved, Team Sonic Racing, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends and Ghostrunner service, the latter only for PS5.

The first of the lucky ones in April is Hood: Outlaws and Legends, an intense PvEvP multiplayer proposal where we have to gather a group of outlaws and compete to achieve great loot in a medieval, violent and dark world. It is available for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Spongebob game is a remasterThe case that most surprised users of a Sony console is SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated. The second chosen is a remasterización of an action and adventure video game starring Sponge Bob that will delight the little ones and those who have grown up with the character and with the game.

In addition to the two mentioned, if you like cards you will like Slay the Spire, although if you are not enthusiastic you will probably be hooked as well. We are talking about a challenging fusion of roguelike and deck building game where we will have to face against strange creatures. Check it out, because it has been acclaimed by critics and gamers.

Finally, it should be noted that users in Spain have a fourth game to download. Coming from PS Talents, we talk about the first chapter of Twogether: Project Indigos which, with an adventure full of puzzles, takes players to Hexacells, a laboratory that clandestinely investigates with children who possess supernatural powers.

What’s new in PS Plus for April

You can check the news of the rest of the subscription services in a special article in which we collect them, although if you are a PlayStation user you may be interested in the four PS Now games that are incorporated into the service’s library in April, before its merger with PS Plus in a couple of months.

