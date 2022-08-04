All three August PS Plus Essential games available to download for PS4 and PS5

Subscribers to the basic level of the service can add them to their library from this Tuesday.

After filtering (something that usually happens), PlayStation announced last week which August PS Plus games will be available to download from this Tuesday and at no additional cost for all those subscribed to the most basic level of Sony’s service: PS Plus Essential.

They can be downloaded until September 6There are three games chosen for this month, and PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users will have until September 6 to download or add to your library, as subscription service incentives will renew at that time.

The first game is Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, the fantastic revamp from Vicarious Visions that brought back in 2020 the first two installments of the Activision saga with a classic skate experience but modernized. It has versions for both PS4 and PS5.

The same thing happens with the second of the chosen ones of the month, which is none other than Yakuza: Like a Dragon. This new conception of the SEGA franchise embrace turn-based combat unlike previous installments and puts us in the shoes of a new protagonist, whose name is Ichiban Kasuga.

Finally, if we prefer a much more contained but high-tension experience, we have Little Nightmares, the fantastic game from Tarsier Studios that settled with this first part a very original way of making horror titles. This only has a version for PS4, but it is enough to go through the sinister place where the protagonist must face her greatest fears.

August PS Plus Essential Games

Although it has positive and negative points, the new ps plus model has come to stay and plans to earn the trust of PlayStation players over the months. To do this, it will continue to add more games to the catalogues, as will happen with the Yakuza saga throughout 2022 at higher levels.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

Más sobre: PS Plus, PS Plus Essential, PlayStation, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 y Little Nightmares.