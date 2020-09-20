All three bills related to farmers will be introduced in Rajya Sabha today, the government made this strategy …

After the Lok Sabha in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, today, the three bills related to farmers will also be placed on the table of the Rajya Sabha. To pass the farmer bills, the NDA government will have to penetrate the opposition camp once again. To pass the bill from the Rajya Sabha, the Modi government has devised a strategy. Under this, efforts are also being made to bring the members of the opposition camp to the court. In the last few years, the central government has been successful in doing so on several important occasions. But this time the challenge looks very tough. The Bharatiya Janata Party also issued a whip a day earlier to all its MPs to be present in the House. Also Read – 30 MPs turned Corona positive, may be cut in the monsoon session of Parliament: report

According to reports, the former ally Shiv Sena and NCP leaders have also been approached to pass this bill on behalf of the central government. Along with this, efforts are also being made to remove their doubts related to the bill. Explain that the government does not have majority in the Rajya Sabha with 245 members. At present, two seats of Rajya Sabha are vacant. In this case, the majority figure is 122.

This is the math of seats

In the Rajya Sabha, the NDA has the upper hand in terms of mathematics. At present, BJP has 86 MPs in the House, while the number of supporting parties, if combined, is 105. Three Akali Dal MPs had already announced their opposition to the bill and they are not involved in it.

The majority will require the support of 17 more MPs and like every time, this time the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eyeing the BJD (BJD), AIDMK, YSR Congress (YSRC) and TDP. The government has expressed confidence that there will be at least 135 more votes in support of these bills.