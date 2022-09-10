All Ubisoft Forward announcements and videos, including Assassin’s Creed Infinity and Assassin’s Creed Mirage

It has finally arrived a new Ubisoft Forward which promises, along with the Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Skull and Bones reveals, a glimpse into the future of Assassin’s Creed.

we will pick up here every announcement, trailer and gameplay of the latest Ubisoft Forwardand we will update this article throughout the fair.

Assassin’s Creed Infinity is officially revealed with two new games, and one of them is set in feudal Japan

Ubisoft has officially revealed Assassin’s Creed Infinity, a new platform and operations center that will serve for the future of the Assassin’s Creed franchise. Additionally, Ubisoft has shared the first two games for the platformone that will follow the life of a Shinobi in feudal Japan, and another directed by Watch Dogs: Legion director Clint Hocking.

Assassin’s Creed Infinity is not a game in itself, but a place where players will explore and jump to future installments, starting with the feudal Japan game. Assassin’s Creed Codename Red. Although not much has been revealed about the second game, Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexeit has been revealed that it will be “a very different type of Assassin’s Creed game” and that it could include witchcraft.

Apart from single player games, Ubisoft also shared that Assassin’s Creed multiplayer will return in some formalthough he said that the details will come later.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set in Baghdad twenty years before the events of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Following its reveal last week, Assassin’s Creed Mirage had its big showing at today’s Ubisoft Forward and it has been confirmed that this new adventure will take place in Baghdad, twenty years before the events of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. It will star Basim Ibn Ishaq and is designed to be a modern take on the original gameplay model of the previous Assassin’s Creed.

During development, the team at Ubisoft Bordeaux focused on the same three design pillars as the original Assassin’s Creed game: stealth, parkour, and assassination.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be released in 2023.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade is an Assassin’s Creed open world game for mobile devices

The Assassin’s Creed franchise will have a new installment for mobile phones set in ancient China, called Assassin’s Creed Jade. According to Ubisoft, it will feature “classic” Assassin’s Creed gameplay and take place in an open world built to work well with touch controls.

In addition to sharing that Assassin’s Creed Jade will allow players to create their own assassin protagonist for the first time in the series, Jade will also allow players to explore China in the year 215 BC and even parkour across the Great Wall of China.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Last Chapter will narrate the end of Eivor’s story

The Last Chapter will be a new content update for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla that will mark the end of Eivor’s story in the game.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will feature post-launch content featuring Rayman

Along with a new trailer showcasing the adorable and chaotic gameplay, Ubisoft has confirmed that Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will be receiving DLC, including one that will bring Rayman into the world of Mario + Rabbids.

New Skull and Bones Trailer Showcases Ship Customization and Trade Network Called Pirate Affairs

Skull and Bones is set to finally set sail on November 8, and this preview from Ubisoft has revealed a new trailer focusing on ship customization, the in-game trade network known as Pirate Affairs, and much more.

Trackmania comes to consoles with cross-play and cross-progression

After years of being a PC exclusive, Ubisoft’s Trackmania is finally heading to consoles in 2023, and will include cross-play and cross-progression with its PC counterpart. Although no Switch version was mentioned, it was confirmed to be coming to Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.

It is announced that Just Dance 2023 will be released on Christmas

Just Dance returns once again in 2023 and it looks like it will be sporting a shiny new look. This new installment will arrive in Christmas 2022 for Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and Switch and will include a new “dance on demand” platform along with new online multiplayer features and a new interface. Just like previous Just Dance games, you will receive a constant stream of free and regular content updates.

New Rainbow 6 Mobile Gameplay Revealed

Gameplay content for Rainbow 6 Mobile, a new free-to-play game built from the ground up for mobile, has been shown. For those interested in trying it out, there will be a closed beta this fall.

The Division 2 Season 10: The Price of Power Will Have Agents on the Hunt for General Peter Anderson

The upcoming season of The Division 2 will see agents “embarking on a new hunt to track down General Peter Anderson, a leader of the True Sons attempting to ally with the Black Tusk against The Division.” This new season will premiere on September 13.

The Division Resurgence, a spin-off for mobile, accepts registrations for its next phase of tests

The Division Resurgence is a new mobile title set in the The Division universe and Ubisoft is inviting those interested in trying it out to sign up for its next phase of testing. This next test will focus on PVP modes like Dark Zone and Conflict.

The Division Heartland prepares for another phase of testing

The Division: Heartland, the free-to-play game set in the world of Ubisoft Massive’s Tom Clancy series, is still on track for a 2022 or 2023 release on PC, console and cloud. Although Ubisoft was unwilling to be more specific with a release date, it did say that Heartland will have another phase of testing that players can sign up for now.

Riders Republic partners with Vans for in-game partnership

The worlds of Riders Republic and Vans collide as the popular brand is coming to Ubisoft’s extreme sports game. We have also been able to see the fourth season of Riders Republic.

The Crew 2 will have ice rinks for the first time

The Crew 2: Season 6, Episode 2: Dominion Frozen is coming on September 14th, bringing with it ice rinks for the first time. There will be nine new events to participate in and the season will also add 50 reward tiers, including “special edition vehicles such as the Saleen S7 Twin-Turbo Glacier Edition (Hypercar), the Mazda RX-3 Supercharged Edition (Street race) and the Dodge SRT Viper GTS Lightning Edition (Street Race).”

Season 3 of Mythic Quest receives a new preview

Ubisoft Forward has given more than just games, since it allowed us to see a new look at the third season of Mythic Quest.

Brawlhalla meets Castlevania

Simon Belmont and Alucard from Castlevania will join the Brawlhalla roster on October 19, 2022.

Netflix and Ubisoft partner on three mobile games based on Assassin’s Creed, Valiant Hearts and Mighty Quest

Netflix and Ubisoft have partnered to develop three exclusive Ubisoft mobile games for their Netflix subscribers. These games include a sequel to Valiant Hearts, a roguelite-inspired Mighty Quest, and a new original Assassin’s Creed game. These games will be free in the Netflix app for subscribers and will have no ads or in-app purchases.

Ubisoft+ celebrates its third anniversary with a gift for PC gamers, Google Stadia and Amazon Luna

To celebrate its third anniversary, Ubisoft is giving PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna gamers multiple access to Ubisoft+ for free until October 10. This will allow them to play more than 100 Ubisoft titles, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.