All universities will open in UP from November 23, only 50% students will be able to sit in class, learn the rest rules

University will Open from 23 November in UP: All state and private universities will be opened in Uttar Pradesh from 23 November. In this regard, the Additional Chief Secretary has written a letter to the District Magistrates of all the districts of the state, Director of Higher Education, Prayagraj, registrants of all the state and private universities.

In this regard, Additional Chief Secretary Monica S. Garg has written orders to District Magistrates of all districts, Director of Higher Education, Prayagraj, Registrar of all state and private universities in this regard. The order issued said that maximum 50 percent students will be present in the classes. At the same time, the college staff has been ordered to follow the corona protocol. Appealing to the students in the instruction, it is said that it will be mandatory for all students to wear face cover-masks.

He told that Arogya Setu app should be downloaded in mobile, students should remain physically and mentally healthy. Students should develop activities that are useful in increasing immunity. These include exercise, yoga, eating fresh fruits, healthy food and sleeping on time. Students should follow the guidelines issued by universities and colleges regarding health and safety measures in the wake of Kovid-19 epidemic.

It has also been said that elderly employees, pregnant women and serious patients will have to be protected from direct contact with students. Rescheduling should be done while minimizing the maximum capacity in the laboratory.

On the other hand, the World Health Organization (WHO) has described the state government’s strategy in preventing corona virus infection. According to the WHO report, the Uttar Pradesh government has curbed the speed of the corona by contact tracing of 93 percent of the people who came in contact with the corona patients. The contact tracing strategy adopted by the UP government for the rescue of Kovid-19 can become a forerunner for other states.