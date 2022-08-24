All video games based on Game of Thrones to date

The saga of books by George RR Martin seems to be having no luck in electronic entertainment.

It seems that Game of Thrones is resisting the field of video gamesThanks to the enormous success that the HBO series Game of Thrones enjoyed for almost a decade, the world created by George R. R. Martin has managed to serve as a stage for all kinds of products, from comics to tableware. And like any successful media phenomenon, the “Game of Thrones” license has also tried its luck in the field of video games. But unlike other epic fantasy franchises, such as The Elder Scrolls or The Witcher, that have managed to carve out a niche for themselves in the hearts of fans, it seems that Game of Thrones (and A Song of Ice and Fire) is resisting the terrain of video games.

It must be recognized that there is no shortage of ingredients to seduce fans: medieval, great battles, palace intrigues, charismatic characters, emblematic settings, cool zombies, a touch of magic and dragons. And despite this, few titles of the series seem to be fondly remembered. Perhaps Game of Thrones: A Telltale Games Series is the best rated, and we must admit that Devolver and Nerial knew how to make us smile with Reigns: Game of Thrones.

Coinciding with the premiere of The House of the Dragon on HBO Max, the prequel series of the aforementioned Game of Thrones, we review the archives of the wise masters of The Citadel to review the video games dedicated to the world of Westeros by Martin and his well-known series. Do you have any favourites? Did you particularly like any?

Game of Thrones video games

Blood Of Dragons (2007, Westeros.org)



A Game of Thrones: Genesis (2011, Cyanide)



Game of Thrones (2011, Cyanide)



Game of Thrones Ascent (2013, Beamable)



Game of Thrones: A Telltale Games Series (2014-2015, Telltale Games)



Game of Thrones: Conquest (2017, Warner Bros. Interactive)



Reigns: Game of Thrones (2019, Nerial Limited)



Game of Thrones: Winter is Coming (2019, Yoozoo Games)



Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall (2020, Gaea)



Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows (2020, That Silly Studio)



A Game of Thrones: The Board Game – Digital Edition (2020, Twin Sails Interactive)



More about: Game of Thrones and Game of Thrones.