All Village Center collectibles in Kena: Bridge of Spirits

You’ve got reached the final collectible zone in Kena’s historical past: Bridge of Spirits and, despite the fact that it’s been a best tale, It’s time to undergo each and every nook to get the entire little hidden items. All through your excursion in the center of the village, You are going to undergo some spaces that won’t in the past be to be had, however step-by-step the whole thing will probably be unlocked.

Collectibles from Kena: Bridge of Spirits are a number of: Rot, Hats, Flower Shrines, Spirit Mail, Cursed Chests and Meditation Puts. On this information we deliver you the positioning of each and every of them in the center of the village, which would possibly mean you can to finish all of the assortment.

All Village Center Rot in Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Throughout the Center of the village there are a complete of 6 Rot to assemble. You are going to see each and every of them as you undergo this house, however have a look round you as a result of they’ll be just a little hidden.

Location #1 From the doorway to the Center of the Village, head against the caves from the primary gate. Battle with a few enemies. He swims and involves a platform that may be bombarded. At the proper, delivery your self to the blue flora and you’re going to achieve the Rot. #2 Advance in the course of the caves and you’re going to to find platforms with many rocks that may be bombarded. Use the bombs and arrows to climb to the easiest section. Upstairs the Rot will probably be looking ahead to you. # 3, # 4 and # 5 You obtain those 3 Rots while you to find the relic on this house. #6 After eliminating the corruption from the Center of the Village, you pass up in an elevator. Up, pass all the way down to the water at the left facet and within the new house would be the Rot.

All Village Center Hats in Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Within the center of the village there are a complete of 3 hats. They’re simple to seek out, however you’ll have to seek each and every chest smartly to seek out them.

Hana Masks

This hat is the praise for finishing the cursed chest quantity 2.





Pungent fruit

Within the elevator house, pass to the door of the Center of the village and simply at the left facet you’re going to see a space that just about covers some weeds. Upon getting into, glance as much as the suitable and delivery your self to the blue flower. Above is the chest with the hat.





Corona

Whilst you take away the Corruption from the Center of the Village, pass up the elevator. Above, decrease the water at the left facet and you’re going to see a brand new house the place you’re going to to find Rot quantity 6 and this hat in a chest.





All Village Center Flower Shrines in Kena: Bridge of Spirits

There’s a general of a unmarried flower shrine on this house. That is within the house after preventing with the mini-boss “Devourer Rot”, within the house at the left and you’ll blank its corruption with the tear of the wooded area that looks within the central house.

All Village Center Meditation Spots in Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Within the center of the village there is just one position of meditation. On the front to the center of the village, the place you need to clear up the “puzzle” to open the door, pass left. There’s a area the place you can not bounce, take away the corruption with the Rot after which use a bomb to turn into the stone right into a platform. Move and there you’re going to see where of meditation.





All Cursed Chests from Village Center in Kena: Bridge of Spirits

A complete of 2 cursed chests They are going to be positioned within the house of ​​the Center of the village. For those who turn on them, you’ll have to fight in opposition to other enemies, however the praise will probably be value it.

Location #1 Within the elevator house, pass instantly forward and up the place the ruined homes, you’re going to see the cursed chest at the picket walkway (simply outdoor). #2 On the front to the Center of the Village, undergo the primary gate and head to the cave. After swimming in the course of the tunnel, bounce left and practice the trail. You are going to see the chest at the proper.

All Village Center Spirits in Kena: Bridge of Spirits

There’s a general of 2 non secular emails that can assist you release the homes with corruption and thus to find different treasures.

First non secular mail

Once you input the elevator house, at the left facet there’s a space in ruins. Cross inside of and you’re going to see the non secular mail at the desk.





2nd non secular mail

On the front to the Center of the Village, pass to the cave after which to the left, and once you go out outdoor, flip proper. Use a bomb on a rock under after which use the arrow to show it and the blue flower to move your self. Bounce up and take hold of onto the ledge, pass left and you’re going to see a locked door. Bombard it and inside of is the mail.