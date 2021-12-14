All winners of The Sport Awards 2021

Finally the The Sport Awards! Another 12 months, the gala awards probably the most remarkable video video games in several classes comparable to “Sport of the 12 months“, “Very best path“, “Very best Narrative“, amongst others. Underneath you’ll see an inventory with all awards and nominations. The winner can be subsequent to the identify of the award and indicated in daring.
As well as, the awards rite will function many bulletins and premieres associated with the video games whose releases are anticipated in 2022 and 2023in addition to trailers for upcoming films and collection impressed through the video games. You’ll in finding the entire details about those advertisements on our site.
Sport of the 12 months: It Takes Two
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: A Measurement Aside
- Resident Evil Village
Very best Sport Route: Deathloop
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: A Measurement Aside
Mejor Narrativa: Surprise Guardians of the Galaxy
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Existence is Atypical: True Colours
- Surprise Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
Very best Artwork Route: Deathloop
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: A Measurement Aside
- The Clever Get away
Very best Tune: Nier Replicant
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deathloop
- Nier Replicant
- MARVEL Guardians of the Galaxy
- The Clever Get away
Very best Audio Design: Forza Horizon 5
- Deathloop
- Forza Horizon 5
- Ratchet & Clank: A Measurement Aside
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
Very best Efficiency: Maggie Robertson, Resident Evil Village
- Erika Mori, Existence is Atypical
- Giancarlo Esposito, Some distance Cry 6
- Jason E. Kelley, Deathloop
- Maggie Robertson, Resident Evil Village
- Ozioama Akagha, Deathloop
Affect Video games: Existence is Atypical: True Colours
- Ahead of Your Eyes
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Chicory: A Colourful Story
- Existence is Atypical: True Colours
- No Longer House
Very best Ongoing Sport: Ultimate Delusion XIV On-line
- Apex Legends
- Name of Accountability: Battle Zone
- Ultimate Delusion XIV On-line
- Fortnite
- Genshin Affect
Very best Indie Sport: Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- 12 Mins
- Loss of life’s Door
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Inscription
- Loop Hero
Very best Unbiased Sport Debut: Kena Bridge of Spirits
- Kena Bridge of Spirits
- Sable
- The Clever Get away
- The Forgotten Town
- Valheim
Very best Cellular Sport: Genshin Affect
- Fantasian
- Genshin Affect
- League of Legends
- MARVEL Long run Revolution
- Pokemon Unite
Very best Group Beef up: Ultimate Delusion XIV On-line
- Apex Legends Get away
- Future 2 Past Gentle
- Ultimate Delusion XIV On-line
- Fortnite
- No Guy’s Sky
Very best VR / AR Sport: Resident Evil 4
- Hitman III
- I Be expecting You to Die 2
- Lone Echo II
- Resident Evil 4
- Sniper Elite VR
Innovation and Accessibility: Forza Horizon 5
- Some distance Cry 6
- Forza Horizon 5
- Surprise’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ratchet & Clank: A Measurement Aside
- The vale: Shadow of the Crown
Very best Motion Sport: Returnal
- Again 4 Blood
- Chivalry II
- Deathloop
- Some distance Cry 6
- Returnal
Very best Motion / Journey Sport: Metroid Dread
- Surprise’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread
- Ratchet & Clank: A Measurement Aside
- Resident Evil Village
- Psychonauts 2
Mejor RPG: Stories of Stand up
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster Hunter Upward push
- Scarlet Nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Stories of Stand up
Very best Preventing Sport: Responsible Tools -Try-
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
- Responsible Tools -Try-
- Melty Blood: Sort Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Megastar Brawl
- Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown
Mejor Juego Acquainted: It Takes Two
- It Takes Two
- Mario Birthday party Superstars
- New Pokémon Snap
- Tremendous Mario 3-d International + Bowser’s Fury
- WarioWare: Get It In combination!
Very best Sports activities / Racing Sport: Forza Horizon 5
- F1 2021
- Fifa 22
- Scorching Wheels Unleashed
- Forza Horizon 5
- Riders Republic
Very best Technique / Simulation Sport: Age of Empires IV
- Age of Empires IV
- Evil Genius 2: International Domination
- Humankind
- Inscryption
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Mejor Multijugador: It Takes Two
- Again 4 Blood
- It Takes Two
- Knockout Town
- Monster Hunter Upward push
- New International
- Valheim
Content material Writer of the 12 months: Dream
- Dream
- Fuslie
- Gauls
- Ibai
- The Grefg
Very best Esports Athlete: Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev
- Chris “Simp” Lehr
- Pig “ShowMaker” Su
- Magomed “Cave in” Khalilov
- Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev
- Tyson “TenZ” Ngo
Very best Esports Trainer: Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun
- Airat “Silent” Gaziev
- Andrey “ENGH” Sholokhov
- Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi
- James “Crowder” Crowder
- Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun
Very best Esports Tournament: 2021 League of Legends International Championship
- The Global 2021
- 2021 League of Legends International Championship
- Valorant Champions Excursion: Degree 2 Masters
- PGL Main Stockholm 2021
- PUBG Cellular International Championship 2020
Very best Esports Sport: League of Legends
- Name of Accountability
- CS:GO
- DOTA2
- League of Legends
- Valuing
Very best Esports Group: NAVI – CS: GO
- Atlanta FaZe – Name of Accountability
- DWG KIA – League of Legends
- NAVI – CS:GO
- Group Spirit – DOTA2
- Sentinels – Valuing
Maximum Expected Sport: Elden Ring
- Elden Ring
- God of Battle: Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Los angeles secuela de The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Starfield