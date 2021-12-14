All winners of The Sport Awards 2021

Finally the The Sport Awards! Another 12 months, the gala awards probably the most remarkable video video games in several classes comparable to “Sport of the 12 months“, “Very best path“, “Very best Narrative“, amongst others. Underneath you’ll see an inventory with all awards and nominations. The winner can be subsequent to the identify of the award and indicated in daring.

As well as, the awards rite will function many bulletins and premieres associated with the video games whose releases are anticipated in 2022 and 2023in addition to trailers for upcoming films and collection impressed through the video games. You’ll in finding the entire details about those advertisements on our site.

Sport of the 12 months: It Takes Two

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: A Measurement Aside

Resident Evil Village

Very best Sport Route: Deathloop

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: A Measurement Aside

Mejor Narrativa: Surprise Guardians of the Galaxy

It Takes Two

Existence is Atypical: True Colours

Surprise Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Very best Artwork Route: Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: A Measurement Aside

The Clever Get away

Very best Tune: Nier Replicant

Deathloop

Nier Replicant

MARVEL Guardians of the Galaxy

The Clever Get away

Very best Audio Design: Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5

Ratchet & Clank: A Measurement Aside

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Very best Efficiency: Maggie Robertson, Resident Evil Village

Giancarlo Esposito, Some distance Cry 6

Jason E. Kelley, Deathloop

Maggie Robertson, Resident Evil Village

Ozioama Akagha, Deathloop

Affect Video games: Existence is Atypical: True Colours

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory: A Colourful Story

Existence is Atypical: True Colours

No Longer House

Very best Ongoing Sport: Ultimate Delusion XIV On-line

Name of Accountability: Battle Zone

Ultimate Delusion XIV On-line

Fortnite

Genshin Affect

Very best Indie Sport: Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Loss of life’s Door

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Inscription

Loop Hero

Very best Unbiased Sport Debut: Kena Bridge of Spirits

Sable

The Clever Get away

The Forgotten Town

Valheim

Very best Cellular Sport: Genshin Affect

Genshin Affect

League of Legends

MARVEL Long run Revolution

Pokemon Unite

Very best Group Beef up: Ultimate Delusion XIV On-line

Future 2 Past Gentle

Ultimate Delusion XIV On-line

Fortnite

No Guy’s Sky

Very best VR / AR Sport: Resident Evil 4

I Be expecting You to Die 2

Lone Echo II

Resident Evil 4

Sniper Elite VR

Innovation and Accessibility: Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5

Surprise’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: A Measurement Aside

The vale: Shadow of the Crown

Very best Motion Sport: Returnal

Chivalry II

Deathloop

Some distance Cry 6

Returnal

Very best Motion / Journey Sport: Metroid Dread

Metroid Dread

Ratchet & Clank: A Measurement Aside

Resident Evil Village

Psychonauts 2

Mejor RPG: Stories of Stand up

Monster Hunter Upward push

Scarlet Nexus

Shin Megami Tensei V

Stories of Stand up

Very best Preventing Sport: Responsible Tools -Try-

Responsible Tools -Try-

Melty Blood: Sort Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Megastar Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown

Mejor Juego Acquainted: It Takes Two

Mario Birthday party Superstars

New Pokémon Snap

Tremendous Mario 3-d International + Bowser’s Fury

WarioWare: Get It In combination!

Very best Sports activities / Racing Sport: Forza Horizon 5

Fifa 22

Scorching Wheels Unleashed

Forza Horizon 5

Riders Republic

Very best Technique / Simulation Sport: Age of Empires IV

Evil Genius 2: International Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Mejor Multijugador: It Takes Two

It Takes Two

Knockout Town

Monster Hunter Upward push

New International

Valheim

Content material Writer of the 12 months: Dream

Fuslie

Gauls

Ibai

The Grefg

Very best Esports Athlete: Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev

Pig “ShowMaker” Su

Magomed “Cave in” Khalilov

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev

Tyson “TenZ” Ngo

Very best Esports Trainer: Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun

Andrey “ENGH” Sholokhov

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi

James “Crowder” Crowder

Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun

Very best Esports Tournament: 2021 League of Legends International Championship

2021 League of Legends International Championship

Valorant Champions Excursion: Degree 2 Masters

PGL Main Stockholm 2021

PUBG Cellular International Championship 2020

Very best Esports Sport: League of Legends

CS:GO

DOTA2

League of Legends

Valuing

Very best Esports Group: NAVI – CS: GO

DWG KIA – League of Legends

NAVI – CS:GO

Group Spirit – DOTA2

Sentinels – Valuing

Maximum Expected Sport: Elden Ring