All Xbox games coming to PC Game Pass in 2022 from day 1

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

PC Game Pass has been with us for nearly five years, a time through which the Microsoft service has managed to conquer PC gamers thanks to a powerful mix of a great catalogue, news in the service from time to time, an acceptable price, and new launches from day one every year.

And it is that with the purchase of studios such as Rare or Arkane Studios, and the acquisition of authentic titans of the industry, such as Activision Blizzard o Zenimax Studiosthat policy of “available from day one” of the Redmond service has become one of the great claims of PC Game Pass.

Reviewing that claim is the objective for which you are reading these lines. In this text we will review what they are the main releases coming to PC Game Pass on day one this year, also giving space to those releases that have already occurred, as well as those that we don’t know if they will come this year, but that will appear through PC Game Pass at some point. Here we go!

E3 2022 will maintain a digital format: there are still 6 months left, but the ESA prefers to err on the side of caution

What is confirmed for PC Game Pass in 2022

Starfield 5462971

Starfield, one of the great promises of Bethesda.

With a year in which we look forward to works like Atomic Heart or A Plage Tale: Requiem, we can almost forget the rest of great titles to come to PC Game Pass from the first moment, all of them belonging to one of the studios that are currently under the umbrella of the Xbox brand.

qualification

Developer

launching

Shredders

FoamPunch, The Illusions

Spring 2022

Two Point Campus

SEGA Europe

May 17, 2022

Weird West

WolfEye Studios, Return Digital

March 2022

Midnight Fight Express

Jacob Dzwinel, Humble Games

September 2022

Starflied

Bethesda Game Studios

November 11, 2022

Redfall

Arkane Studios

Summer of 2022

Chinatown Detective Agency

Chinatown Detective Agency

Sometime in 2022

Way to the Woods

Anthony Tan, Team17

Sometime in 2022

Party Animals

Recreate Games

Sometime in 2022

Bushids

Pixel Arc Studios, Humble Games

Sometime in 2022

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Asobo Studios

Sometime in 2022

Atomic Heart

Artyom Galeev, Munfish LLC

Sometime in 2022

As you can see, there is an important cocktail of indies along with super-productions from the studios with the greatest presence; unfortunately yes though confirmed to be released in 2022, there are many titles with no fixed release window. It’s time to wait a little longer for them.

Game Pass for PC adds 6 games to the catalog to close the month of February and expands the EA Play list

What we already have between us on PC Game Pass

Total War Warhammer 3 5565334

Total War: Warhammer III

We must remember that we are close to the end of February, a month has been so far riddled with pitches of first line, and that it still has to give us works of the caliber of Elden Ring before it ends. As well It’s been a good month for PC Game Passso let’s review what has come so far this 2022.

qualification

developer

launching

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Ubisoft Montreal

January 20, 2022

The Anacrusis

Stray Bombay Company

January 20, 2022

Total War: Warhammer III

The Creative Asembly, Feral Interactive

February 17, 2022

Madden NFL 2022 *

Electronic Arts

February 20, 2022

Titles with an asterisk belong to the set of games available through EA Play, EA’s subscription service tied to PC Game Pass.

Although the list above may seem more concise that of the titles that await us, it is worth remembering the number of games that fluctuate through the Microsoft service, both input and output, beyond those we have from day one.

Analysis of Total War: Warhammer 3, a great real-time strategy game, but is it still exciting after so many installments?

What awaits us beyond this 2022

Senua 039 S Saga Hellblade Ii 5044627

To close the circle, nothing better than taking a look at those titles that we have been waiting for since the first day on PC Game Pass, but of which we do not know what its release year will be. There are many important and expected titles in this list, but among them, the most imminent we believe are:

qualification

developer

launching

Fable

Rare Ltd.

PFL*

Slime Rancher 2

Monomi Park

PFL* (Expected to be in 2022)

Contraband

Avalanche Studios

PFL* (Expected to be in 2023)

Replaced

Sad Cat Studios, Coatsink

PFL* (Expected to be in 2022)

Everwild

Rare Ltd.

PFL*

Perfect Dark

The Initiative, Rare, Crystal Dynamics

PFL*

Eiyuden Chronicle Rising

Natsume, 505 Series

PFL* (Expected to be in 2022)

Somerville

Jumpship

PFL* (Expected to be in 2022)

Avowed

Obsidian Enternaintment

PFL* (Expected to be in 2022)

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Team Ninja

PFL* (Expected to be in 2023)

Forza Motorsport

Turn10 Studios

PFL*

The Outer Worlds 2

Obsidian Enternainment

PFL*

Scorn

Ebb Software

PFL*

PFL is Pending Release Date

We leave in the inkwell the occasional title in a darker state than those mentioned above, as well as those surprises that the Redmond games division has prepared for us and that, naturally, we do not know yet.

Xbox Game Pass Subscription for PC 2 Months | Windows 10 - Download code

Xbox Game Pass Subscription for PC 2 Months | Windows 10 – Download code

Until the time comes, all that remains is to wait, a dead time that, with a catalog like the one Microsoft is forging at your service, we hope that it will pass us by very quickly.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here