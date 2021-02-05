The new generation of Microsoft allows you to enjoy video games by taking advantage of the maximum technological capabilities of its new consoles. By choosing any of its platforms, we can enjoy automatic improvements in the games already known and those to come. Today we want to focus our attention on all Xbox Series X games playable at 60 FPS and 4K resolution, something that was unthinkable in the previous generation.

Although Xbox Series S, its little sister, has spectacular power, it is weaker in terms of resolution (although it also moves some games to 4K) so we leave it out of this list. Keep in mind that the games chosen are those that can be used with these capabilities right now. Patches and updates will arrive as has happened recently with games like The Division 2, so keep that in mind.

The Xbox Series X games that we can enjoy at 4K and 60 FPS

You must also add all the backwards compatible games of Xbox 360 and Xbox One that take advantage of the automatic improvements of the console to offer this double of resolution and frame rate. These are all current video games that we can play on Xbox Series X with a minimum resolution of 4K (we include those that incorporate dynamically) at 60 images per second.

ARK: Survival Evolved – 4K y 60FPS

– 4K y 60FPS The Ascent – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS Borderlands 3 – 4K and 60 FPS in graphics mode

– 4K and 60 FPS in graphics mode Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War – 4K and 60 FPS or dynamic 4K and 120 FPS

– 4K and 60 FPS or dynamic 4K and 120 FPS Call of the Sea – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS Dead by Daylight – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS Destiny 2 – 4K y 60 FPS (1080p y 120 FPS en PVP)

– 4K y 60 FPS (1080p y 120 FPS en PVP) Devil May Cry V: Special Edition – 4K and 60 FPS in graphics mode

– 4K and 60 FPS in graphics mode Dirt 5 – 4K and 60 FPS in graphics mode

– 4K and 60 FPS in graphics mode The Falconeer – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS For Honor – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS Fortnite – 4K and 60 FPS in graphics mode

– 4K and 60 FPS in graphics mode Forza Horizon 4 – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS Forza Motorsport 7 – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS FIFA 21 – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS Gears Tactics – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS Gears 5 – Dynamic 4K and 60 FPS

– Dynamic 4K and 60 FPS Grounded – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS Halo 5: Guardians – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS Halo: The Master Chief Collection – 4K dynamic and 120 FPS

– 4K dynamic and 120 FPS Immortals: Fenyx Rising – Dynamic 4K and 60 FPS

– Dynamic 4K and 60 FPS Marvel’s Avengers – 4K and 60 FPS in performance mode

– 4K and 60 FPS in performance mode Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom – 4K y 120 FPS

– 4K y 120 FPS Monster Hunter World – 4K and 60 FPS in resolution mode

– 4K and 60 FPS in resolution mode NBA 2K21 – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS No Man’s Sky – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS Ori and the Will of the Wisps – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS Orphan of the Machine – 4K y 120 FPS

– 4K y 120 FPS Overcooked! All you can eat – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS Planetside 2 – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS Rainbow Six Siege – Native 4K and 60 FPS or dynamic 4K and 120 FPS

– Native 4K and 60 FPS or dynamic 4K and 120 FPS Rocket League – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS Rogue Company – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS Riders Republic – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS Sea of Thieves – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS Star Wars: Squadrons – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS Have got has got – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – 4K and 60 FPS (after the last patch)

– 4K and 60 FPS (after the last patch) The Touryst – 4K y 120 FPS

– 4K y 120 FPS Warframe – 4K y 60 FPS

– 4K y 60 FPS WRC 9 – 4K y 60 FPS

There will be many more games that allow us to enjoy this winning combo of images per second and resolution, which until the arrival of the new consoles was unthinkable on many occasions. Have you already taken advantage of the new generation of Xbox Series to enjoy any of these video games? Worth? We will see how the generation continues to develop once it is more established, to see if these performance factors are still given as much importance over the greater visual realism.