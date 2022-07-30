all you need to know

You already know how to unlock the Multiversus characters and which are the strongest on the squad, but it is very possible that you come from another fighting game (from Smash Bros, itself) and want to know what the differences and similarities with the fight title of the Great N.

We are going to point out which are the ones that have caught our attention the most, and it is that until we have gotten used to the differences we have not managed to adapt to the style proposed by Multiversus.

These are the similarities and differences between Smash Bros and Multiversus

The jumps on the wall

The wall game is going to be one of the keys in the game, and it is that here all the characters can lean against the stage wallwhich is a huge game changer when it comes to survivability with low damage percentage.





This has an extra detail, and that is that There is NO curb. If you come from Smash, you will be more than used to having to control the curbs of the stage enormously (both when it comes to grappling and preparing when the opponent grabs), and in this game things seem to be going in another direction.

Forget grabs, shields, and dash attacks.

Smash is a game where defense has a huge layer of complexity thanks to the shields and grips. Shields block the vast majority of fighters’ attacks, and the best way to deal with them (and set up combos) is with throws.





In Multiversus these two elements do not exist, so the game is MUCH more aggressive than its “brother” Nintendo. Also, there are no running attacks as such, but hitting an enemy while moving will perform the same attack as while standing still.

There is less window to survive

The vast majority of Smash Bros stages (including competitive ones) tend to have a lot of space on the edges of the screen (both on the sides and on the top and bottom). This does not happen in Multiversus, which has much smaller scenarios and with clearer limits.





What does this translate to? In which, as you have already read above, the game is MUCH more aggressive. Basically, the risk/reward for playing near the edges is quite a bit bigger than in Smashand you must measure the distances VERY well.

We have no collision with opponents

This detail is VERY IMPORTANT, and in Smash Ultimate we push the opponent when we collide with him. This translates to there are collisions, which greatly conditions the placement of the fighter and how we control the space.

In Multiversus there is NO collision. This means that if we run towards an opponent we will go through him, greatly opening the range of possibilities.

Default mode is 2vs2

Although Smash there’s also paired modes are NOT the focus of the experience, something quite obvious if we look at the most popular game modes both casually and competitively.





If we look at the abilities of the characters in Multiversus, it is quite clear that the game It has been designed with 2vs2 in mind.. If you want to give it seriously and get the most out of the game, we recommend that you go looking for a partner or partner of cakes to outline your ability as a team.

Movement is MUCH freer

This is one of the details that has cost us the most to assimilate, and that is that the game has a HUGE verticality between the double jump, the two dodges and the specials up.





What does this translate to? Simple, we are facing a fighting game in which the air becomes a fundamental part, and understanding how this field works and moving around it is going to be key when it comes to playing.