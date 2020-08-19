All your favourite DC Comic DVDs and Blu-rays are 20 per cent off right now

After months of being caught at residence, many people are struggling to seek out new TV reveals and movies to observe.

Fortunately, Zavvi is providing 20 per cent off all its DC Comics DVD and Blu-rays right now. What higher technique to spend a night or two.

The low cost is throughout animated classics, TV favourites and new movie releases, so there actually is one thing for each DC Comics fan.

Which DC Comics DVDs are on supply?

Blockbusters Suicide Squad, Justice League, Surprise Girl and Aquaman are all obtainable within the supply, with 4K Extremely HD Blu-ray editions of the blockbusters costing simply £22.99 every.

When you’re in search of one thing extra family-friendly, the LEGO Batman Film can also be £22.99, decreased from £34.99.

Fan favourite Lucifer has additionally had its worth slashed, with seasons 1-Three priced at £29.99 – down from a whopping £61.27.

Starring Tom Ellis because the satan himself, the present is among the finest collection on Netflix and follows Lucifer Morningstar as he abandons hell to develop into a guide to the LAPD.

When you fancy finishing the set, season four is obtainable on Amazon for £19.99.

And, if that doesn’t preserve you busy sufficient, why not strive HBO’s hit present Watchmen starring Regina King, Jeremy Irons and Jean Sensible.

The award-winning 9-part collection continues on from the 1986 present of the identical identify, because it focuses on occasions of racist violence in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

It’s a must-watch and obtainable on Blu-ray now for £25.99 – an incredible saving of £14.

Unsure what to observe first? Right here’s our information on the way to watch the DC films so as