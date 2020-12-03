All3Media Buys ‘Our Planet’ Natural History Producer Silverback Films

Manufacturing and distribution powerhouse All3Media has acquired main pure historical past producer Silverback Films.

Based in 2012 by Alastair Fothergill (pictured, left) and Keith Scholey (proper), Silverback Films is the U.Okay.’s high pure historical past producer outdoors of the BBC Natural History Unit, and creates wildlife content material for movie and TV. Current credit embody the documentary “David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet”, which had a worldwide theatrical launch on the finish of September earlier than launching on Netflix.

The deal is an incredible coup for All3Media, which has been in the marketplace for extra manufacturing acquisitions within the final two years. The corporate’s portfolio spans 28 firms all over the world, with key titles together with “Fleabag,” “Name the Midwife” and “Liar.” Whereas All3Media has a lot of respected unscripted manufacturing outfits in its wheelhouse, the acquisition of Silverback places it firmly within the pure historical past house as a serious contender going ahead.

Netflix selected Silverback to supply its first landmark pure historical past sequence, “Our Planet,” a four-year collaboration with WWF (The Worldwide Fund for Nature). The Emmy-award profitable sequence, narrated by Sir David Attenborough, is Netflix’s globally most watched authentic docuseries of 2019, and 45 million houses tuned in through the first 4 weeks, in accordance with the streamer.

Elsewhere, Silverback Films’ wildlife documentaries for the BBC embody seven-part sequence “The Hunt,” which revealed the outstanding methods use by hunters to catch their prey. The workforce has additionally produced 11 out of 16 Disneynature movies launched on streaming platform Disney Plus, together with “Bears,” “Monkey Kingdom,” “Penguins” and “Dolphin Reef.”

“Elephant,” narrated by Meghan Markle, was launched this 12 months.

Forthcoming initiatives embody “A Good Planet,” a blue chip pure historical past and earth science sequence that explains how our dwelling planet operates. The five-part landmark sequence for BBC One and Discovery will launch in 2021.

Jane Turton, CEO of All3Media, mentioned: “The expertise is world class and Silverback is on the very high of its sport at a time when the relevance of landmark pure historical past programming has by no means been better. Silverback’s movies are beautiful – exhibiting us the variety of the pure world and thru their improbable storytelling and ingenious mastery of approach and know-how, they seize breathtaking moments on digital camera and take us to locations now we have by no means seen earlier than and proceed to show us in regards to the world’s pure environments, and the way very important it’s to protect them.”

Alastair Fothergill, joint founder and CEO of Silverback Films, added: “Now we have discovered a accomplice that shares our artistic ambition to make the best high quality programming. Key to that is our shared give attention to attracting and retaining the perfect expertise lengthy into the longer term. We’re very excited by all the brand new alternatives now open to Silverback throughout the All3Media household and Keith and I are trying ahead to main the corporate by the subsequent chapter of its growth.”

Silverback was suggested by Tom Manwaring of Helion Companions on the transaction.