All3Media Circling NENT Studios U.Ok. For Potential Sale (EXCLUSIVE)

All3Media is believed to be in late-stage discussions to purchase “The Cry” producer NENT Studios U.Ok., the manufacturing and distribution outfit previously often known as DRG.

Sources inform Selection that the Liberty World and Discovery-backed super-indie — whose programming portfolio consists of dramas “It’s a Sin” and “Fleabag,” in addition to actuality present “The Circle” and Oscar-nominated movie “1917” — is in unique closed-door talks with NENT Studios U.Ok., which has been on the gross sales block since November.

It’s believed that All3Media is eyeing the Nordic Leisure Group-backed firm for just a few key codecs, in addition to AVOD rights on its library, which spans round 13,500 hours of content material. Key unscripted reveals from NENT Studios U.Ok. embody “Don’t Inform the Bride,” “The Farm” and “Catch Phrase.” On the scripted entrance, the outfit’s huge success lately has been the BBC and ABC Australia co-commissioned drama “The Cry” (pictured), which can be offered as a format, in addition to the long-running “Doc Martin.”

All3Media — whose subsidiaries span 50 manufacturing firms throughout the U.Ok., U.S., Germany, the Netherlands and New Zealand — has been aggressive in pursuing new acquisitions within the final yr, most lately investing in “Our Planet” producer Silverback Movies — a wise transfer that has fast-tracked the corporate within the pure historical past house.

A NENT Studios U.Ok. buy will additional increase the group’s unscripted would possibly, which incorporates a few of Britain’s prime factual and leisure outfits, corresponding to Studio Lambert and Uncooked. Nonetheless, All3Media would additionally inherit a lot of scripted titles within the works at NENT Studios U.Ok., together with Channel 4 and Viaplay co-production “Near Me,” Channel 5 drama “The Vacation,” in addition to a slate of initiatives lined up with formidable Mexican producer Dopamine.

NENT Group’s technique lately for its U.Ok. footprint has been muddled. The corporate, which operates prime Scandi streamer Viaplay, launched NENT Studios U.Ok. in September 2019, appointing Richard Halliwell, CEO of its separate distribution enterprise DRG, to move the operation.

In April 2020, DRG was formally introduced into the NENT Studios U.Ok. fold, with an eye fixed on feeding the pipeline for Viaplay. Nonetheless, the corporate made an about-face in November, revealing plans to dump the U.Ok. enterprise and focus its efforts as a substitute on the European and U.S. growth of Viaplay.

“Bought Expertise” and “My Good Buddy” distributor Fremantle confirmed early curiosity in NENT Studios U.Ok., together with a lot of personal fairness companies; nonetheless, these discussions aren’t believed to have moved past exploratory talks.

DRG was shaped in 2007 and carried out steadily as a mid-sized distribution participant for a lot of years, notably when it had an output take care of U.Ok. broadcaster Channel 4.

The corporate’s boldest market play was the 2018 launch of drama commissioning membership Atrium TV, whose fundamental premise was to develop high-end scripted propositions {that a} group of worldwide streaming and telco gamers — members included the likes of Spain’s Movistar Plus and Germany’s Deutsche Telekom — might put money into as joint commissions.

The technique made plenty of sense in concept given the would possibly of the streaming giants, however was finally nightmarish to hold out with so many alternative world companions and pursuits. The backing of an organization with the size of All3Media, nonetheless, would probably present the assets and help to again such endeavors sooner or later.

It’s believed a deal for NENT Studios U.Ok. could possibly be closed as early as this week or within the first half of April.

An All3Media spokesperson advised Selection, “We don’t touch upon hypothesis.” NENT Studios U.Ok. declined to remark.