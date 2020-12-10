All3Media’s Silverback Films Launches Studio Silverback

Key creatives behind blue-chip pure historical past producer Silverback Films — the powerhouse outfit behind Netflix’s “Our Planet” — have teamed to kind sister firm Studio Silverback.

The brand new manufacturing outfit will focus solely on movies that deal with the world’s urgent environmental challenges, and will likely be headed up by Jonnie Hughes, Colin Butfield, Keith Scholey and Alastair Fothergill. Silverback co-founders Scholey and Fothergill may even be administrators of Studio Silverback.

In the meantime, government director Colin Butfield is a former government director at worldwide conservation charity the World Huge Fund for Nature (WWF) who labored with Silverback to conceive and produce the sequence “Our Planet,” its accompanying digital ‘Halo’ undertaking and “David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet,” on which Hughes was additionally a director and producer.

“The mix of the 4 of us collectively means we will cowl off all the primary areas we’d need to affect if we’re to attain the mission, to inform this story to as many individuals as doable,” Butfield tells Selection.

Scholey provides that Butfield’s WWF bona fides have the capability to open all kinds of doorways, and never solely within the environmental house. Butfield was instrumental within the Silverback crew and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, getting invited to Davos for the World Financial Discussion board 2019, the place the Prince interviewed Sir David Attenborough.

“That made it a very huge affect second to convey environmental points to a number of the most necessary folks on the earth,” Scholey tells Selection. “And we as filmmakers discover that unattainable to rearrange.”

The connection solid at Davos has spun off into one in every of Studio Silverback’s first commissions: a five-part BBC sequence main as much as The Earthshot Prize, a worldwide award designed to incentivize change and assist restore the planet over the subsequent 10 years, launched by The Royal Basis of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Studio Silverback, in collaboration with WWF and Brian Leith Productions, can also be producing short-form movies to be proven at Saturday’s Local weather Ambition Summit, which kickstarts nations’ commitments on local weather change forward of the United Nations’ Local weather Change Convention (COP26) at Glasgow subsequent 12 months.

One other formidable undertaking for the brand new outfit is a 12-part sequence, with the Local weather Change Convention as a backdrop, for a web based accomplice who’s nonetheless underneath wraps for now.

“One of many issues that’s been actually clear is that a number of folks world wide, significantly these most affected by local weather change, are the those that have the least voice at these sorts of huge international occasions,” says Butfield. “And the problem with this sequence is to achieve a really completely different viewers to what [we] would usually attain with the Earthshot manufacturing.”

“That is very a lot focused on the younger folks world wide being affected by local weather change, bringing their voice into these local weather negotiations and telling it in a method that brings the impacts of local weather change world wide to life,” provides Butfield.

Silverback Films was lately acquired by manufacturing and distribution powerhouse All3Media — a significant coup for the Liberty International and Discovery-owned superindie, which has gone from being a powerful unscripted participant missing in pure historical past pipeline to one of many foremost contenders within the subject with Silverback in a single fell swoop.

“At Silverback, we’ve at all times loved making exhibits for a 123 of individuals,” says Scholey. “We make function movies for Disney, we do BBC exhibits, we love working with Netflix and doing these exhibits. It’s been that sort of combination of working with completely different shoppers that we’ve actually benefited from.”

Scholey describes All3Media as “a unbelievable accumulation of unbiased firms who run this kind of federal system whereby their firms get on and do their factor.” Independence throughout the bigger group is essential.

“I feel in case you work for a specific broadcaster, then you’ll simply do this one factor and, creatively, you would possibly run out of steam down the road,” provides Scholey. “We actually wished to nonetheless be capable to do various things with completely different firms and All3 are a terrific house for that. They pleasure themselves in offering help, however not offering interference. They’re a really supportive, well-run and nicely thought-through firm, which is a superb match for Silverback.”

(Pictured: Keith Scholey, Sir David Attenborough and Colin Butfield at Maasai Mara, Kenya)