Allahabad High Court order – conversion to marriage only is not valid

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has said that conversion to marriage only is not acceptable. This order has been given by Justice MC Tripathi. The court said that because such conversion is done for a particular purpose. Dismissing the plea of ​​the couple of opposite religion, the High Court has allowed the petitioners to appear before the concerned magistrate and record their statement. The petitioner sought to ban the family members from interfering in their peaceful marital life. The court has refused to intervene.

Justice has given on the petition of Priyanshi alias Samreen and others of Muzaffarnagar district. The High Court has said that one of the petitioners is Muslim and the other is Hindu. The girl accepted Hinduism on 29 June 2020 and got married a month later on 31 July. The court said that it is clear from the record that conversion has been done to get married.

The High Court cited the decision of the Noor Jahan Begum case, in which the court has said that changing religion for marriage is not acceptable. In this case Hindu girls changed their religion and married Muslim boys. The question was whether a Hindu girl could convert to marry a Muslim boy and this marriage would be legal.

The Allahabad High Court, citing the hadiths of the Quran, said that it is not acceptable to change religion without knowing about Islam and without faith. It is against Islam. Citing this decision, the court has refused to give relief to the petitioner who married a Muslim to become a Hindu.