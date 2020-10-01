Allahabad High Court seeks response from Hathras Gangrape for automatic cognition, DGP, ADG, DM and SP

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court has taken cognizance of the Hathras incident in Uttar Pradesh. The Lucknow bench of the High Court, taking automatic cognizance in the Hathras case, issued notices to the higher officials of the Uttar Pradesh government. The court has sought an answer in this case till October 12. Also Read – Hathras Gangrape: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said- Let the accused be hanged, I will go to Hathras to meet family members

Taking cognizance of the Hathras incident, the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court of Uttar Pradesh has sought reply from ACS Home, DGP, ADG Law and Order, Hathras DM and SP till 12 October in the case.

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court takes suo motu cognizance of the #Hathras incident. Court seeks response from ACS Home, DGP, ADG Law & Order and Hathras DM & SP by 12th October – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2020

Let me tell you that a video of the DM of Hathras has come out in the Hathras gang rape case, in which he is seen asking the gang rape victim’s family to change the statement. The family has made a big charge that the administration and DM are pressurizing the case to come back. However, the DM has given his clarification, calling these allegations wrong. At the same time, earlier on Thursday in this case, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that according to a hospital in Delhi, the death of a Dalit girl was due to injuries to the throat and the shock caused by it.

The ADG said that it is also clear from the report of Forensic Science Lab that she was not raped. He said that after the incident, the woman did not even say that she was raped in her statement given to the police. He said that he had only accused him of assault.

On Saturday last week, Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrantveer told that on September 14, a boy named Sandeep (20) attempted to kill a 19-year-old Dalit girl in a village of Chandpa police station. The Superintendent of Police had told that the girl had gone to the farm with her mother and disappeared from there. He had told that an attempt was made to strangle the girl, which caused her tongue to be cut under her teeth, later she was found soaked with blood at some distance.

They told that Sandeep was arrested on the same day and the girl was admitted to the hospital. The girl had not told about rape on the first day. He said that the girl later said in her statement that along with Sandeep three other youths Ramu, Lavkush and Ravi had gang-raped her and strangled her in an attempt to kill her when she resisted, which cut her tongue.

SP Vikrant had told that later Ramu and Lavkush were arrested and the fourth accused Ravi was also arrested on Saturday. He had told that besides all the gang rape, attempt to kill against them, a case was registered in SC / ST Act and sent to jail. Prakash Kumar, Additional Superintendent of Police of Hathras had said that the section of attempt to kill against the accused was added earlier and after receiving information, a section 376D (gang rape) was added against these four.

The Superintendent of Police of Hathras was asked on the day when it was 12 days after the incident whether the rape was confirmed in the girl’s medical report. So he said avoiding the matter, “The medical report is in a sealed envelope, it has not been seen yet, but we have added a section on gang rape against the accused.”

ADG Prashant Kumar said on Thursday that some people are misrepresenting facts in order to spoil social harmony and incite ethnic violence. He said, “The police took immediate action in the Hathras case and now we will identify those who tried to spoil the atmosphere and incite ethnic violence in the state.”

Additional Director General of Police said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath formed a special research team to investigate the matter, given the seriousness of the case. Those who are involved in this incident will not be spared at all. He said, “Even before the medical report came, false statements were made against the government and the image of the police was tarnished. We will investigate who did all this. This is a serious matter and the government and police are very serious about crimes against women. “