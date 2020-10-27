Allahabad University entrance exam results: The results of the examination were declared online, they won

Allahabad University entrance exam results 2020: The result of undergraduate examination has been declared by Allahabad University. This result has been declared online only. Candidates appearing in the examination can check their results by going to the official website of the university, allduniv.ac.in. Please tell that at the moment only the results of BA, BCom and BSC exams have been released. Also Read – Allahabad University Admit Card 2020: Allahabad University has issued the admit card for UGAT, PGAT, download from this direct link

Talking to Zee News, Director of the University's Admission Cell, Dr. Prashant Aggarwal said that in this examination, Somnath Gupta has topped BA, who hails from Sant Kabirnagar. At the same time, Raviraj Pankaj and Shivam Mishra of Kushinagar and Mirzapur have topped respectively. Sarvesh Kumar has topped B.Com.

See results like this

To see your result, you must first go to the official website allduniv.ac.in. Here you will see the result notification. After clicking on it, you will be asked for application number, password and date of birth in the next page. After filling it and submitting, your result will be displayed on the screen. Explain that the examination for UG and PG courses was conducted last month. The results of BA LLB and PGAT will also be released on 28 October.