Allan Burns Dies: ‘Mary Tyler Moore Present’ Writer and Creator Was 85

Allan Burns, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter and producer who co-wrote and co-created “The Mary Tyler Moore Present,” died on Jan. 30, his good friend Dan Pasternack confirmed to Selection. He was 85.

His “Mary Tyler Moore Present” co-creator and longtime inventive companion, James L. Brooks, introduced Burns’ demise on Twitter Sunday. “Alan Burns, my writing companion through the Mary Tyler Moore days, died yesterday. His singular writing profession introduced him each conceivable recognition,” Brooks wrote. “However, you needed to know him to understand his full rarity. He was merely the best man I’ve ever recognized. A great thing about a human.”

Born on June 14, 1935 in Baltimore, Md., Burns attended the College of Oregon from 1953 to 1957. He obtained his begin in Hollywood working in animation for Jay Ward on exhibits like “The Rocky and Bullwinkle Present,” “Dudley Do-Proper” and “George of the Jungle.” Burns can be credited with creating the Cap’n Crunch character for Quaker’s standard cereal.

Burns then fashioned a partnership with Chris Hayward, and collectively they created the sequence “The Munsters” in 1964 and “My Mom the Automotive” in 1965. The duo had been employed as story editors for the CBS sitcom “He & She,” which earned them an Emmy award for finest comedy writing in 1968.

In 1969, Burns and Brooks started working collectively after Burns noticed the pilot for “Room 222.” Burns grew to become part of the writing employees and later grew to become a producer on the sequence. Brooks and Burns then developed “The Mary Tyler Moore Present” for CBS, which premiered in 1970 to crucial acclaim. The present went on to earn Burns 5 Emmys, and generated the spin-off exhibits “Lou Grant” and “Rhoda.” Burns’ different tv credit embrace “Get Good,” “FM,” “Eisenhower and Lutz” and “Cutters.”

Burns additionally had success within the movie world, writing the screenplay for the 1979 movie “A Little Romance,” which earned him an Oscar nomination for finest tailored screenplay. As well as, Burns wrote the movies “Butch and Sundance: The Early Days” in 1979 and “Simply the Method You Are” in 1984. Burns made his function directorial debut with “Simply Between Mates” in 1986, starring Moore, Ted Danson and Christine Lahti.

Ed Asner, who performed Lou Grant on “The Mary Tyler Moore Present” and his character’s subsequent spin-off sequence, additionally paid tribute to Burns on social media.

“I’m so unhappy on the passing of the Allan Burns. A mensch like no different, a good friend and so extremely gifted,” Asner wrote. “Say hi there to the gang Allan.”