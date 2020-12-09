Allblk Is New Name for AMC Networks’ UMC Under Rebranding

UMC, the AMC Networks-owned streaming service targeted solely on Black tv and movie that was created by BET founder Robert L. Johnson, can be rebranded Allblk in January 2021 with a brand new feel and look.

Johnson’s RLJ Leisure launched UMC (City Film Channel) in November 2014. The service grew to become a part of AMC Networks two years in the past with the cable programmer’s acquisition of RLJ Leisure.

Heading into 2021, Allblk is ramping up manufacturing on a slate of authentic sequence, together with beforehand introduced multi-cam comedy “Millennials”; MC Lyte sitcom “Companions in Rhyme”; authorized drama “Lace”; haircare makeover sequence “My Mane Drawback”; and the Datari Turner/eOne actuality sequence “Infamous Queens.” As well as, the Allblk content material lineup will function the continuation of authentic sequence “Double Cross,” “A Home Divided” and Craig Ross Jr.’s “Monogamy”; WE television co-production “Past the Pole”; and up to date releases “A Nearer Look,” “For the Love of Jason” and “Terror Lake Drive.”

“UMC started as a distribution mannequin for Black creatives to immediately attain the then largely underserved African-American viewers with out the restrictions of legacy content material growth and conventional broadcast fashions,” Johnson stated in an announcement. “As expertise advances and programming calls for from our neighborhood evolve, the rebranded Allblk can be nicely positioned to interrupt out because the preeminent streaming vacation spot for viewers looking for Black leisure.”

AMC Networks final week introduced that it had mixed UMC and the WE television community beneath the management of normal supervisor Brett Dismuke (previously UMC’s chief content material officer). Dismuke experiences to Miguel Penella, president of subscription VOD for AMC Networks, who experiences to COO Ed Carroll.

“UMC’s rebranding as Allblk speaks to the necessity for curated leisure experiences immersed in authenticity and focused to the viewing curiosity of Black People, particularly the Black feminine viewers,” Penella stated.

Dismuke added, “Since I first got here on board in January 2019, the service has seen vital progress that depicted the necessity to craft a brand new model identification aligned with how expansive our content material slate and viewership has grow to be.”

Allblk will substitute UMC references throughout all apps, channels, and platforms within the U.S. throughout the first full week of January, together with throughout iOS, Android and Amazon Prime Video Channels; Apple TV and Apple TV Channels; Roku; Amazon Hearth TV; YouTube TV; and Dish Community and Sling TV. The service will proceed to value $4.99/month or $49.99/yr.

Along with UMC, AMC Networks’ different subscription streaming companies are Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, IFC Movies Limitless and AMC Plus. By the tip of 2020, the corporate stated it expects 5 million to five.5 million paid subscribers in mixture (together with greater than 4 million paid subscribers for Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and UMC).