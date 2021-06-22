Allegation: Some folks chase the girl on the behest of Sanjay Raut, order for investigation, know the subject

Mumbai: A girl has alleged that she used to be burdened by means of some folks at the behest of Shiv Sena veteran Sanjay Raut. Husband additionally supported Sanjay Raut on this paintings. The girl is separated from her husband. The age of the girl is 36 years. After this allegation of the girl, the Bombay Prime Court docket has ordered an inquiry into the subject. The Bombay Prime Court docket has mentioned that the Mumbai Police Commissioner will have to examine the subject. Additionally Learn – Stolen picture of feminine pass judgement on from Fb, wrote one of these congratulatory message on it, legal professional launched from prison after 4 months

Along side this, a department bench of Justice SS Shinde and Justice NJ Jamdar directed the Commissioner of Police to publish a file on this subject within the court docket on June 24. The petition used to be filed in February this yr through which a lady psychologist by means of career had claimed that Raut, a Rajya Sabha member and her estranged husband, used to be stalking and harassing her by means of some unidentified males.

The girl's legal professional Abha Singh informed the court docket on Tuesday that her shopper used to be not too long ago arrested in a non-cognizable case after she filed a petition alleging that she acquired a faux PhD level. He mentioned, "The petitioner is in prison for ten days. Ever since he filed the petition within the Prime Court docket, all the police equipment has adopted him. That is malicious and retaliatory motion." The court docket mentioned that the petitioners can record a separate petition difficult their arrest. "We direct the Commissioner of Police to inquire into the proceedings made within the petition and take suitable steps," the bench mentioned. The Commissioner of Police will have to file on this subject on June 24.

The girl has alleged within the petition that she had made 3 proceedings in 2013 and 2018 however no motion used to be taken in opposition to the accused. When the petition used to be heard in March, Raut’s legal professional Prasad Dhakefalkar adverse it and denied all of the allegations. He mentioned that the petitioner is just like the daughter of a Shiv Sena chief.