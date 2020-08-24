Allegations of nexus with BJP Kapil Sibal withdrew his statement, said – Rahul Gandhi was talked to, he did not say anything like that

New Delhi: In a ruckus meeting of Congress Working Committee, on Monday, Rahul Gandhi told all the leaders who wrote letters to be agents of BJP. After this, Gulab Nabi Azad, one of the leaders who wrote the letter, said that if it is proved that he is working with the BJP, then he will leave the party. However, the Congress later denied that Rahul Gandhi had made any such remarks. Explain that the letter is signed by senior Congress leaders like Kapil Sibal, Shashi Tharoor, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Prithviraj Chavan, Vivek Tankha and Anand Sharma. Also Read – CWC Meet: Congress torn in two, Sibal furious over Rahul Gandhi’s statement, Azad said – If the charge is proved …

On Monday, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal raised a strong objection to Rahul's alleged remarks. Kapil Sibal tweeted, "Rahul Gandhi says that we have a Bhagat with BJP. The Congress was successfully defended in the Rajasthan High Court. Rescue of party to topple BJP government in Manipur. In the last 30 years, never made any statement in favor of BJP on any issue. Still we have Bhagat with BJP! "

However, later Rahul Gandhi himself spoke to him, after which Kapil Sibal withdrew his statement. Kapil Sibal said in the next tweet, "Rahul Gandhi told me that he has not said anything as is being said in the media. I take back my tweet. "

Earlier, while attacking the letter writers, Rahul Gandhi raised questions about its timing and said that at a time when Sonia Gandhi was ill, what was the need to write a letter. What was needed was to write a letter. Rahul Gandhi said that at a time when Sonia Gandhi was ill and political crisis was going on in Rajasthan, what was the need to write a letter.