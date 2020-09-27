Alleged gang rape with a woman in a moving bus? Such incident happened for the third time in a month

Meerut: An incident of alleged gang-rape of a female passenger in a moving bus in Meerut on Friday night has come to light. According to the information, the female passenger was thrown out of the bus after the rape. The victim was found lying unconscious on Delhi Road in Meerut on Saturday and was rushed to a hospital where information about a traumatic incident was revealed to her. This is the third such incident in Uttar Pradesh in the past month when Delhi A female passenger was gang-raped by employees in a moving bus. Also Read – Death of stone crusher businessman Indrakant Tripathi was caused by a bullet fired from his own pistol: ADG

According to the report, the victims told the police that she boarded the bus from the Bhaisali bus stand on Friday night. She was given a cold drink in the bus, which was apparently mixed, after drinking, she lost consciousness and was gang-raped by the driver and conductor throughout the night. The victim is a native of Sardhana town in Meerut district.

Police recorded the woman's statement and sent her for medical examination. SSP of Meerut Ajay Sahni confirmed the incident and said that an attempt is being made to apprehend the culprits. He said that they are also taking help of CCTV footage to gather evidence and with his help, they are also trying to identify the culprits.