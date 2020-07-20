Alleged rape and murder of BJP worker’s daughter in Bengal, demand from central agency for investigation

new Delhi: There has been a demand from a central agency to investigate the case related to the murder of a minor daughter of a BJP worker in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal after her alleged rape. BJP MP from Darjeeling Raju Bisht has written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah for this. Bisht has said that there is a situation of anarchy in the ‘Chicken Neck’ area, which is very sensitive for the security of the country. The state of jungle raj is in the whole state. The incident of rape and murder of a minor has occurred in the Chicken Neck Part Chopra area. Therefore, the central government should take this matter seriously. Also Read – Congress MLAs seen “Sholay” in hotel, HC can give decision on pilot supporters today

BJP MP Bisht has said in a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, "On the night of 18 July, the daughter of a BJP worker studying in class 10 went missing. Then the next day, at a distance of seven hundred meters from the house, she was found in a bad condition. Despite being taken to the hospital, his life could not be saved."

The BJP MP said that "The number of illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators in Chopra block of North Dinajpur district has been increasing rapidly for some time. Crime has also increased with infiltration. Therefore, the central government should take action after taking cognizance of the criminal activities going on in the chicken neck. " Bisht has demanded Home Minister Shah to investigate this alleged rape and murder case from central agencies.