‘Allen v. Farrow’: 10 Shocking Revelations From the HBO Docu Series

The four-part HBO documentary sequence “Allen v. Farrow” supplies plenty of revelations in the much-covered scandal that erupted in 1992 when Woody Allen was accused of sexually abusing the 7-year-old daughter he shared with actor Mia Farrow.(*10*)

Allen, 85, has constantly denied all allegations of sexual abuse and inappropriate conduct involving his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, who’s now 35.(*10*)

Whereas the scandal has been exhaustively lined over the final 30 years, “Allen v. Farrow” filmmakers Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering and Amy Herdy say they gained entry to 60 packing containers of case recordsdata that had been saved in a lawyer’s workplace since the Nineties. Intensive dwelling video footage by Mia Farrow and others from the period provides to the element, together with the unseen movies that Mia Farrow shot of Dylan recounting her alleged abuse. Allen’s perspective on occasions is offered via his audiobook narration of his 2020 memoir “Apropos of Nothing.” He didn’t take part in the sequence.(*10*)

“Allen v. Farrow” premieres Sunday at 9 p.m.(*10*)

“For the longest time I’ve been making an attempt to set the file straight,” Dylan says in the opening moments of Episode 1. “It doesn’t matter what you suppose you understand, it’s simply the tip of the iceberg.”(*10*)

Mia Farrow, 76, describes her relationship with Allen as “the nice remorse of my life” and makes it clear she nonetheless feels blame for the alleged abuse. “It’s my fault. I introduced this man into our household,” she says.(*10*)

The explosive battle started on Aug. 5, 1992, when Mia Farrow was shocked to listen to Dylan’s allegation that she had been sexually assaulted by her father in the attic of Farrow’s Connecticut dwelling. Investigations have been subsequently launched in Connecticut and New York. Earlier that 12 months, Farrow’s household had been jolted by the discovery that Allen had been having an affair together with her adopted daughter Quickly-Yi Previn, who was then a school freshman. Allen and Previn, 50, married in 1997.(*10*)

As youngster molestation investigations unfolded, Allen sued Farrow in New York for custody of Dylan and the two sons he shared with Farrow, Ronan and Moses. Allen misplaced, with the decide in the custody case delivering a scathing ruling essential of the filmmaker. “I’m much less sure, nevertheless, than is the Yale-Newhaven crew, that the proof proves conclusively that there was no sexual abuse,” the decide wrote.(*10*)

In 2014, Dylan spoke publicly for the first time with an open letter she posted on Nicholas Kristoff’s New York Instances weblog.(*10*)

The docu-series leaves little doubt that the 1992 incidents have been totally devastating for Dylan and the total Farrow household.(*10*)

Listed below are 10 surprising moments from “Allen v. Farrow”:(*10*)

1. Allen’s Earlier Habits

Lengthy earlier than Allen was publicly accused of abuse, his habits with Dylan raised eyebrows and even alarm bells. Farrow’s longtime pal Casey Pascal recalled being at park sooner or later together with her youngsters and in addition to Farrow’s when Allen appeared unexpectedly. He was shortly by Dylan’s aspect taking part in together with her. “I bear in mind considering I had by no means seen anyone act like this with a toddler earlier than and I actually hope that it’s an excellent factor that’s occurring,” Pascal says. Earlier in the doc, Pascal remembers Allen’s habits with Dylan when she was simply 2 years outdated. “I noticed this unbelievable depth that Woody had for Dylan,” she says. Ronan Farrow says he remembers that Dylan began to point out indicators she was petrified of Allen. The 2 can be taking part in when Allen would come dwelling and instantly name for Dylan. “She was frightened of these items,” Ronan says. “She would speak to me at the time: ‘I don’t need to be with Daddy. Can we hold taking part in?’”(*10*)

2. Allen’s deal with Dylan

The intense quantity of consideration that Allen dedicated to Dylan grew to become a supply of stress for the household. “In time what it grew to become was, there was no person however the two of them,” Mia Farrow recollects. “It was simply so one-track.” Allen’s doting on Dylan included him as soon as shopping for a airplane ticket to move a teddy bear that Dylan had left in a lodge on a European journey.(*10*)

3. Allen’s alleged cuddling

Dylan Farrow describes troubling recollections of spending time alone with Allen, with the two “cuddling” in mattress with each of them carrying solely underpants. “He would simply wrap his physique round me very intimately,” she recollects. Mia Farrow alleges that she generally would discover Allen kneeling in entrance of Dylan along with his head in her lap. “I began feeling extra like the police man. Am I going to come back in and see one thing that shouldn’t be occurring?” she mentioned. “I needed to imagine that it was (achieved) in innocence.”(*10*)

4. A psychologist’s opinion

Mia Farrow remembers getting a name from a famous psychologist who informed her she noticed Allen interacting in public with Dylan. The psychologist needed to warn Farrow that one thing was “off.” “Then the floodgates opened for me,” Farrow mentioned. After that, Allen agreed to see a therapist.(*10*)

5. The PR counteroffensive

5. Dylan’s youthful brother Ronan Farrow, 33, blasts Allen’s longtime publicist Leslee Dart for persevering with to push a 1993 report by the Yale-New Haven Hospital Little one Intercourse Abuse Clinic that concluded that Dylan was by no means sexually abused. The techniques utilized by investigators in the Yale-New Haven inquiry are roundly criticized by youngster abuse consultants in the documentary as extraordinarily invasive and disturbing to a 7-year-old youngster, together with the undeniable fact that Dylan was interviewed on 9 separate events.(*10*)

After Dylan Farrow spoke out publicly in 2014, Allen’s crew mounted a PR counteroffensive. By this time, Ronan Farrow was a budding media persona and on-air reporter and anchor for NBC Information and MSNBC. “I at the time was in the media and was getting the emails from Leslee Dart and Woody’s {powerful} PR crew,” Ronan Farrow says. “There have been dozens of reporters from main information retailers on these emails. She principally positioned (the 1993 report) as, ‘Right here’s this fashion you’ll be able to assault this lady’s credibility. Right here’s a validator you’ll be able to placed on air to say that she’s brainwashed.’ When you may have Leslee Dart in your payroll, that’s somebody who might say, ‘You higher print this or I’m going to withhold my purchasers from you in the future.’” Dart, who at current is strategic advisor to 42West father or mother firm Dolphin Leisure, didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.(*10*)

6. Carly Simon’s observations

Farrow’s lifelong pal Carly Simon weighs in on a disturbing facet of Farrow and Allen’s relationship that she noticed. “I noticed him little by little eroding her vanity, eroding her sense of self,” the musician says. “He didn’t like Mia to see her buddies. He simply needed to isolate her. I don’t know what was behind him saying merciless issues to her, whether or not or not he believed it or whether or not it was only a tactic to kick her down in order that she’s be extra beneath his rule, however she made up causes for his habits.”(*10*)

7. The Polaroid images

In one in every of the most chilling moments, Farrow remembers being at Allen’s residence and discovering X-rated Polaroid images of Quickly-Yi that Allen had taken. She recalled being so surprised that she couldn’t breathe. “They wouldn’t put them in Playboy,” she says. “They have been ‘Hustler’ photos. Actually, actually raunchy photos.” Farrow mentioned she remembers she couldn’t breathe. Even so, Farrow mentioned she didn’t fault Quickly-Yi as a result of she was so younger. When given the choice to hold residing with Farrow and her siblings, Quickly-Yi moved in with Allen.(*10*)

8. Ronan’s change of coronary heart

Ronan Farrow, who grew to become a pillar of the #MeToo motion as the investigative reporter whose work for the New Yorker helped take down Harvey Weinstein and drove the once-powerful CBS chief Leslie Moonves into exile, admits that he tried to cease Dylan from writing her 2014 essay. “I mentioned, ‘This isn’t value it. You’ll make your total life and id about this one factor that occurred to you as a child,’” he says. “I hadn’t but totally interviewed her or checked out the information. I simply needed to run away from this…All I needed was for it to go away.” He continues, “She and I had knockdown drag-out fights the place I basically informed her to close up.” Farrow had a change of coronary heart after, for the first time, he requested Dylan to inform her what occurred in the attic. In the finish, Dylan’s braveness helped gasoline her brother’s dogged willpower to reveal Weinstein, the disgraced movie mogul who was sentenced in March 2020 to 23 years in jail for rape and sexual assault costs.(*10*)

9. The cellphone recordings

The docu-series successfully demonstrates the energy dynamic between Allen and Mia Farrow via recordings of tense phone conversations between the two as the authorized battles raged. When she confronts him for costs as a part of the custody battle that she was an unfit mom and closely medicated, Allen coldly responds: “And I’m going to make them stick.” At one level Farrow was sure she was being adopted. “It was actually scary,” Farrow says.(*10*)

10. Confronting the prosecutor

“Allen v. Farrow” makes some extent of detailing the shortcomings of the authorized system and the social providers infrastructure designed to guard kids who face the horror of abuse allegations and warring dad and mom. It additionally makes clear how Allen’s wealth and fame in his hometown helped shortly insulate the director from sordid and disturbing allegations to a level that’s startling when seen via a post-#MeToo lens.(*10*)

However one in every of the most hopeful moments on this most intense household saga is in the closing installment that features footage of a current assembly between Dylan and Frank Maco, the prosecutor in Connecticut who made the fateful resolution to not press costs towards Allen, regardless of his feeling there was possible trigger, to spare Dylan the ache of getting to testify in courtroom. In a tearful dialog captured in the fall of 2020, Dylan expresses her appreciation to Maco for sparing her “the circus” of a trial (“my mother all the time informed me I had loads to be very grateful to you for,” she says), however she additionally tells him point-blank she needs she’d “had my day in courtroom” again then.(*10*)

Maco’s face registers the anguish that the case has prompted him for almost 30 years as he listens to his sufferer as an grownup. In a rare second of reconciliation, he tells her he has lengthy been prepared for this most tough dialog.(*10*)

“I by no means need to listen to that you simply blame your self. I made the resolution. Do I give it some thought? In fact,” he says. “As many sexual abuse circumstances as I’ve tried, as many homicide circumstances as I’ve tried, what’s the case that’s going to be with me for the remainder of my days? My resolution on this investigation.”(*10*)