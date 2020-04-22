Allie Goss Joins Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories – Variety

Content material govt Allie Goss has joined Bruna Papandrea’s firm Made Up Stories, within the function of govt vice chairman of growth and manufacturing in movie and tv.

Goss joins the Culver Metropolis-based store from Netflix, the place she served for practically 15 years in content material licensing and later growth.

“We’re so thrilled to have any individual of Allie’s immense expertise and expertise be part of Made Up Stories” stated Papandrea. “We first got here to know Allie once we labored together with her at Netflix, and have been struck by her sensible grasp of fabric, her capacity to establish and allow expertise and her simple ardour. Having her on board to assist lead the enlargement of our slate and model is past thrilling.”

Goss joined Netflix simply earlier than thencompany launched streaming and originals, overseeing cornerstone tasks like “The Crown” and the current breakthrough hit “Unbelievable.” She was additionally concerned in Marvel’s TV portfolio at Netflix, with reveals together with “Jessica Jones,” “Luke Cage,” “Iron First” and “The Punisher.”

Goss stated she admires “Bruna’s imaginative and prescient for Made Up Stories – empowering storytellers to inform daring narratives and assembling extraordinary inventive groups. Our partnership was seamless from day one.”

The chief was additionally on the workforce producing “Items of Her,” Made Up’s new Netflix sequence from the likes of Charlotte Stoudt, Minkie Spiro, Lesli Linka Glatter, and Papandrea, which is at the moment in pre-production with star Toni Collette.

The label can be at work on “9 Excellent Strangers,” primarily based on best-selling creator Liane Moriarty’s ebook, written by David E. Kelley and John Henry Butterworth, and starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy for Hulu. Their HBO sequence “The Undoing,” starring Kidman and Hugh Grant, directed by Susanne Bier and created by David E. Kelley, will premiere within the fall.

On the movie aspect, Made Up Stories will quickly launch Glendyn Ivin’s “Penguin Bloom” starring Naomi Watts, Andrew Lincoln and Jacki Weaver, in addition to Robert Connolly’s “The Dry” starring Eric Bana.