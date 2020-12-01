Allison Elbl Joins Shore Fire Media

Veteran PR exec Allison Elbl has joined prime music PR and advertising company Shore Fire Media, the corporate introduced Monday. Elbl, who begins her new function on Tuesday (Dec. 1), shall be a senior vice chairman of the corporate, which is a completely owned subsidiary of Dolphin Leisure, and can head Shore Fire’s Los Angeles workplace and develop new enterprise alternatives. She is going to report back to Shore Fire CEO Marilyn Laverty and be part of the senior administration crew that additionally contains Mark Satlof, Rebecca Shapiro and Matt Hanks.

“Allison Elbl’s becoming a member of Shore Fire Media represents an incredible step within the evolution of the corporate and a major growth of our L.A. operations,” mentioned Laverty. “We eagerly anticipate the return of our tremendously profitable and properly revered colleague Allison to Shore Fire and the expansion potential it represents for all of us.”

Previous to becoming a member of Shore Fire, Elbl was senior vice chairman at ID PR, the place she established the music division and applied strategic public relations and advertising campaigns for shoppers like James Taylor, Paul Simon, Sam Hunt, Steve Martin, Bette Midler, Diana Krall, Sarah McLachlan, Lang Lang, Andrea Bocelli, Dave Matthews Band and Oscar successful movie composer A.R. Rahman, amongst others. She was additionally instrumental in launching campaigns and new media platforms within the music area with manufacturers like Converse, Starbucks, Reside Nation and musical.ly (now TikTok).

“I couldn’t be extra excited to affix the Shore Fire crew,” mentioned Elbl, who began her skilled profession at Shore FIre. “Marilyn Laverty is likely one of the most spectacular and well-respected communications leaders within the music enterprise and has constructed a legendary firm that continues to evolve to satisfy the trade’s wants. Becoming a member of the Shore Fire crew, in addition to the dynamic group at Dolphin Leisure, is an excellent alternative for me to deliver my years of expertise to shoppers throughout the leisure trade.”

Established in 1988, Shore Fire’s formidable roster of shoppers contains Bruce Springsteen, Maxwell, Kylie Minogue, Elvis Costello, Aloe Blacc, Margo Worth, Bon Iver, Carole King, Cyndi Lauper, Rhiannon Giddens and plenty of extra.