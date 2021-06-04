Alliyah Cadelina Wiki, Biography, Age, Songs, Movies, Pictures

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Alliyah Cadelina Wiki, Biography, Age, Songs, Videos, Images

Alliyah Cadelina Wiki, Biography, Age, Songs, Movies, Pictures

Alliyah Cadelina is a qualified singer and artist from the Philippines. She were given popularity in the course of the Tawag ng Tanghalan making a song festival and holds a championship for the seventh time. Additionally, She entered Grand Finalist in Devour Bulaga Track Hero The Vocal Combat’s. She has an enormous fan following in all places social media. Alliyah does quick movies along with her boyfriend Adrian Ferrer who’s well-liked for the beatbox.

Watch Alliyah viral video right here,

Alliyah Cadelina Biography

Title Alliyah Cadelina
Actual Title Alliyah Cadelina
Nickname Alliyah
Occupation Singer, Artist
Date of Beginning But to be up to date
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: Orlando Cadeliña
Mom: Jenn D. Cadeliña
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends Adrian Ferrer
Husband But to be up to date
Kids But to be up to date
Faith But to be up to date
Instructional Qualification BS Psychology
College But to be up to date
School Our Girl of Fatima College
Spare time activities Paying attention to Track, Touring, and Dance
Beginning Position Cauayan Isabela
Native land Cauayan Isabela
Present Town Quezon, Philippines
Nationality Filipino

Alliyah Cadelina Legitimate Social Profiles

fb.com/alliyah30.cadelina

instagram.com/alliyahcadelina/

Twitter: But to be up to date

youtube.com/c/ALLIYAHofficial

Attention-grabbing Info of Alliyah Cadelina

  • She has greater than 250k+ fans on Tik Tok.
  • She additionally featured in quite a lot of ads and emblem endorsements.

Alliyah Cadelina Pictures

Right here’s one of the crucial newest pictures of singer Alliyah Cadelina,

Keep Tuned with Techkashif for extra Leisure information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here