Alliyah Cadelina Wiki, Biography, Age, Songs, Movies, Pictures

Alliyah Cadelina is a qualified singer and artist from the Philippines. She were given popularity in the course of the Tawag ng Tanghalan making a song festival and holds a championship for the seventh time. Additionally, She entered Grand Finalist in Devour Bulaga Track Hero The Vocal Combat’s. She has an enormous fan following in all places social media. Alliyah does quick movies along with her boyfriend Adrian Ferrer who’s well-liked for the beatbox.

Watch Alliyah viral video right here,

Alliyah Cadelina Biography

Title Alliyah Cadelina Actual Title Alliyah Cadelina Nickname Alliyah Occupation Singer, Artist Date of Beginning But to be up to date Age But to be up to date Zodiac signal But to be up to date Circle of relatives Father: Orlando Cadeliña

Mom: Jenn D. Cadeliña Marital Standing Single Affairs/Boyfriends Adrian Ferrer Husband But to be up to date Kids But to be up to date Faith But to be up to date Instructional Qualification BS Psychology College But to be up to date School Our Girl of Fatima College Spare time activities Paying attention to Track, Touring, and Dance Beginning Position Cauayan Isabela Native land Cauayan Isabela Present Town Quezon, Philippines Nationality Filipino

Alliyah Cadelina Legitimate Social Profiles

fb.com/alliyah30.cadelina

instagram.com/alliyahcadelina/

Twitter: But to be up to date

youtube.com/c/ALLIYAHofficial

Attention-grabbing Info of Alliyah Cadelina

She has greater than 250k+ fans on Tik Tok.

She additionally featured in quite a lot of ads and emblem endorsements.

Alliyah Cadelina Pictures

Right here’s one of the crucial newest pictures of singer Alliyah Cadelina,

Keep Tuned with Techkashif for extra Leisure information.