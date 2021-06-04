Alliyah Cadelina Wiki, Biography, Age, Songs, Movies, Pictures

Alliyah Cadelina is a qualified singer and artist from the Philippines. She were given popularity in the course of the Tawag ng Tanghalan making a song festival and holds a championship for the seventh time. Additionally, She entered Grand Finalist in Devour Bulaga Track Hero The Vocal Combat’s. She has an enormous fan following in all places social media. Alliyah does quick movies along with her boyfriend Adrian Ferrer who’s well-liked for the beatbox.
Watch Alliyah viral video right here,
Alliyah Cadelina Biography
|Title
|Alliyah Cadelina
|Actual Title
|Alliyah Cadelina
|Nickname
|Alliyah
|Occupation
|Singer, Artist
|Date of Beginning
|But to be up to date
|Age
|But to be up to date
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: Orlando Cadeliña
Mom: Jenn D. Cadeliña
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|Adrian Ferrer
|Husband
|But to be up to date
|Kids
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|But to be up to date
|Instructional Qualification
|BS Psychology
|College
|But to be up to date
|School
|Our Girl of Fatima College
|Spare time activities
|Paying attention to Track, Touring, and Dance
|Beginning Position
|Cauayan Isabela
|Native land
|Cauayan Isabela
|Present Town
|Quezon, Philippines
|Nationality
|Filipino
Alliyah Cadelina Legitimate Social Profiles
fb.com/alliyah30.cadelina
instagram.com/alliyahcadelina/
Twitter: But to be up to date
youtube.com/c/ALLIYAHofficial
Attention-grabbing Info of Alliyah Cadelina
- She has greater than 250k+ fans on Tik Tok.
- She additionally featured in quite a lot of ads and emblem endorsements.
Alliyah Cadelina Pictures
Right here’s one of the crucial newest pictures of singer Alliyah Cadelina,
Keep Tuned with Techkashif for extra Leisure information.