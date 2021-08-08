Allu Arha (Allu Arjun’s Daughter) Wiki, Biography, Age, Circle of relatives, Motion pictures, Photographs

Allu Arha is the daughter of Telugu Actor Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy. She was once born on 21 November 2016 Hyderabad, Telangana, India. Allu Arha has an elder brother sister named Allu Ayaan. The establish Allu Arha, way in Hindu as Lord Shiva. Islamic that implies: Calm& Serene. “AR” jun & Sne “HA” jointly ARHA.”. The little lovable girl is the member of Allu’s family and she or he might be very close to his father Allu Arjun and mother Sneha Reddy. Allu Arha is the paternal granddaughter of manufacturer Allu Arvind and Nirmala Allu is his grandmother. Tollywood Celebrity Ram Charan Teja and Allu Sirish are her uncles. Telugu Most trendy actor Nagendra Babu and Chiranjeevi are her grandfathers.

Allu Arha makes her showing debut throughout the Samantha’s upcoming Shaakuntalam movie, where she plays throughout the serve as of little Prince Bharata. Take a look at underneath for Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha Wiki, Biography, Age, Circle of relatives, Photographs, and Extra.

Allu Arha Biography

Title Allu Arha Actual Title Allu Arha Nickname Allu Arha Date of Start 21 November 2016 Age 4 (as of 2021) Zodiac sign But to be Up to date Father Title Allu Arjun Mom Title Sneha Reddy Faith Hindu Tutorial Qualification But to be Up to date College But to be Up to date Faculty But to be Up to date Spare time activities Enjoying Homeland Hyderabad, Telangana, India Nationality Indian Married No Husband Title NA Present Town Hyderabad, Telangana, India

