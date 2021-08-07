Allu Arha (Allu Arjun’s Daughter) Wiki, Biography, Age, Circle of relatives, Motion pictures, Photographs

Allu Arha is the daughter of Telugu Actor Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy. She was once born on 21 November 2016 Hyderabad, Telangana, India. Allu Arha has an elder brother sister named Allu Ayaan. The title Allu Arha, way in Hindu as Lord Shiva. Islamic which means: Calm& Serene. “AR” jun & Sne “HA” in combination ARHA.”. The little adorable woman is the member of Allu’s circle of relatives and she or he may be very with regards to his father Allu Arjun and mom Sneha Reddy. Allu Arha is the paternal granddaughter of manufacturer Allu Arvind and Nirmala Allu is his grandmother. Tollywood Celebrity Ram Charan Teja and Allu Sirish are her uncles. Telugu Most well liked actor Nagendra Babu and Chiranjeevi are her grandfathers.

Allu Arha makes her appearing debut within the Samantha’s upcoming Shaakuntalam film, the place she performs within the function of little Prince Bharata. Take a look at underneath for Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha Wiki, Biography, Age, Circle of relatives, Photographs, and Extra.

Allu Arha Biography

 

Identify Allu Arha
Actual Identify Allu Arha
Nickname Allu Arha
Date of Beginning 21 November 2016
Age 4 (as of 2021)
Zodiac signal But to be Up to date
Father Identify Allu Arjun
Mom Identify Sneha Reddy
Faith Hindu
Tutorial Qualification But to be Up to date
Faculty But to be Up to date
School But to be Up to date
Spare time activities Enjoying
Place of birth Hyderabad, Telangana, India
Nationality Indian
Married No
Husband Identify NA
Present Town Hyderabad, Telangana, India

 

