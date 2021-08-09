Allu Arjun Thank you Samantha Akkineni And Crew Of Shakuntalam On Social Media



Allu Arjun isn’t just a humble celebrity but additionally a doting father who likes to spend time together with his youngsters. His daughter Allu Arha is making her debut with Shaakuntalam – a mythological drama. The younger woman is alleged to be essaying the function of Prince Bharat. Shakuntalam is directed by way of Gunasekhar and stars Samantha Akkineni in a lead function. On Saturday night time when Allu Ajrun paid a marvel discuss with to the set, he was once crushed to look his daughter appearing and the way everybody at the movie set was once taking good care of her and making her really feel at house.



Allu Arjun who was once touched by way of this gesture, took to his social media and mentioned, “It was once great visiting the units of #Shaakuntalam. Very heartwarming to look Allu ARHA on the shoot, it’s one thing I by no means concept I’d see so quickly. Thanks @Gunasekhar1garu, @neelima_guna garu and @Samanthaprabhu2 for taking such just right care of her.” Samantha, who’s tremendous lively on social media, quickly answered to this candy tweet and mentioned, “It was once our excitement. My my what a celeb.”



Director Gunasekhar additionally praised the younger woman and her celebrity dad, “Thanks Bunny @alluarjun it was once great having you at the back of the digicam with me while Arha papa was once in entrance of it acing her shot.”

We’re certain Allu Arjun is all smiles listening to such just right phrases about his daughter. The actor lately introduced the discharge date of his subsequent – Pushpa. The movie might be a December unencumber and is alleged to have a pan-India unencumber. Pushpa is not anything like different Allu Arjun motion pictures and on this one he’s going to be observed in an intense and severe avatar.

