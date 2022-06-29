Alma Ibarra, a boxer who begged to stop her fight, announced her retirement

Alma Ibarra announced her retirement from Mexican boxing after 15 years of experience (Photo: Instagram/@alma.ibarraa)

The mexican boxing witnessed one of the most crucial moments on June 25, during the fight for the unification of the titles of the WITH, CMB, FIB, OMB y The Ring Of weight women’s welterweight, Alma Ibarra begged her coach not to go ahead with the contest and stop the fight because he begged for his life.

After the controversial images that he gave away the Conqueroras it is also known, decided to end his professional career in the sport of fists and gloves so prioritize your mental health. Through your Facebook account, Alma Ibarra posted a letter in which he explained why he no longer continued his fight against Jessica McCaskill y what led her to withdraw from professional boxing in such a way.

The first thing he clarified is that the decision was made personally because he confessed that for six months he had been dealing with a depressionEven before the fight for the belts, he had already considered that it was time to say goodbye to boxing. However, she argued that she was convinced to continue due to the offer she had from her to become world champion.

Alma Ibarra defended the work of her team of coaches (Photo: Instagram/alma.ibarraa)

“Since 6 months ago I entered a depression that only about 3 people noticed, it was very difficult for me to even just get out of bed to train and I had decided to retire… I let myself be convinced that it was not the right thing to do after so much time and effort and continued giving me a chance”, can be read in the letter.

Although she made an effort and prepared herself to give the best display of her potential in the fight for the unification of the championships against the American boxer, felt that she was not comfortable with herselfa fact that led her to abandon the fight at the beginning of the fourth round.

So after giving up the fight so abruptly, defended the work of his team of coaches. Although he considered that he did not have to explain himself to others, he did for two main reasons that he explained in his letter:

Alma Ibarra published a letter to announce her retirement from professional boxing (Photo: Facebook/ Alma Ibarra)

Alma Ibarra’s letter about her retirement from Mexican boxing (Photo: Facebook/ Alma Ibarra)

“I do it for 2 things:

1. For prove once again that mental health is as important as physicaland more in our sport, and that if I serve as an example for someone, take it in the way that benefits them the most.

2. for stand up for my team who has absolutely nothing to blame, on the contrary, I appreciate that they endured everything this process with me without knowing what was going through my mind”, explained Alma Ibarra.

The fighter originally from Monterrey, Nuevo León He assured that his retirement gives him “peace of mind”, which he needed for his life. Lastly, she asked to stop “romanticizing” the idea that a boxer needs to “suffer” to be successful; she corrected the message of her personal well-being in any situation and of the mental health.

“Today after 15 years I say goodbye to boxing, a retirement that I had postponed for 6 months and today it gives me the peace and tranquility that my life needs, I leave calm because I know that despite everything, I was always breaking stone”

This was the moment when Alma Ibarra asked to leave the fight (Video: Twitter/@DAZN Boxing)

The fight that took place in the Tech Port Arena from San Antonio, Texas, USA finished on the third round. McCaskill, current champion, showed her talent with her fists and broke the defense of the Mexican. Even though the fight had only just begun, shortly before the bell rang for the fourth roundAlma Ibarra spoke with her coach.

In the corner they both had an argument because the fighter from Monterrey begged to give up and not go out to fight anymore. A video captured by DAZN Boxing caught the moment when The Conqueror scream: “I just want to get home alive with my son!”.

Shortly after the coach indicated to the referee that they would no longer go out and a technical knockout was decreed in favor of the American

KEEP READING:

When will the remodeling of the Azteca Stadium begin for the 2026 World Cup?

The gesture of Julio César Chávez with which he moved one of his followers

Golovkin faced Canelo’s threats: “He needs motivation”