Alma Ibarra, the Mexican boxer who fought a kidnapping and seeks to be the undisputed champion

Alma Ibarra can become the first undisputed boxing champion born in Mexico (Photo: Instagram/alma.ibarraa)

memorable nights they are the aspiration of any professional boxer in search of the championship. Alma Ibarraa boxer from Monterrey, Nuevo León, has the opportunity to write one of those chapters against Jessica McCaskill. On the night of this June 25, 2022 12 rounds separate her to be the first Mexican undisputed champion in historya possible achievement that he did not glimpse on the dark night of February 5, 2020.

Months after experiencing defeat for the first time in his career, The Conqueror An ambitious goal was set. To become one more member of the Mexican delegation in the Olympic Games of Tokio 2020 met in the city of Boca del Rio, Veracruz for the purpose of participating in the final phase of the national selective to form the boxing team.

On Thursday, February 6, 2020, Ibarra had to attend the weigh-in ceremony, so the night before he decided to sleep early. when the clock ticked 20 minutes before midnight, As she was trying to fall asleep, a knock on her bedroom door made her stand up. it was his coach Carlos Medellinwho warned him about a threat to your safety.

Alma Ibarra has a professional record of 10 wins and one loss (Photo: Instagram/alma.ibarraa)

“He told me that his cell phone was dialed and that he had to go to my room for me, because they had to take us out of the hotel, because there were armed people and it was for our safety and nothing was going to happen. (He said that they wanted to talk to me, don’t worryor if I preferred people with goat horns to come to my room to force me out, “he recalled in an interview for the hobby.

Without the certainty of what was happening, Ibarra was intimidated by the precision that the kidnappers had about your personal data. In that sense, she decided to follow the instructions they were given by video call and left the hotel where they originally stayed. going down the stairs, They found the vehicle they were told and boarded it to transfer them to another place.

Without the possibility of communicating with someone he knew to inform him of the situation that was taking place, it was taken to another hotel. They arrived there during the early hours of Thursday and stayed for the next 14 hours. Meanwhile, noticing her absence from the tournament, teammates and organizers tried to establish communication with her, although her cell phone was controlled by his captors.

Given what she experienced, Alma Nora Ibarra was left out of the qualifier for Tokyo 2020 (Photo: [email protected])

“They took control of my number and took over my Whatsapp. They answered as if it were me. According to what I did not show up for the weigh-in because I had emotional and sentimental problems with Juan, which I imagine referred to my coach, because they just copied and pasted. That is why I had decided not to introduce myself, ”he declared.

Once the weigh-in time was over, the kidnappers approached the victims and their relatives more aggressively. According to Ibarra, although his parents did not obtain the total number of MXN 600 thousand that they demanded for the release of both people, deposited a smaller but significant figure. It wasn’t until after noon that elements of the police arrived at the scene to free thembecause they had a report of disappearance.

Two years later, sporting merit put Ibarra on the path of history. Before Jessica McCaskill she will have the opportunity to be the first Mexican to hold the undisputed title of any boxing category, as well as entering the prestigious list made up of Cecilia Brækhus, Katie Taylor, McCaskill and Clareesa Shields in women’s boxing.

KEEP READING:

Who is Alma Ibarra, the Mexican boxer who is chasing a record set by Canelo Álvarez

The best memes of JC Chávez for the victory of Arigameplays in the Evening of the Year 2

Liga MX and FMF presented a document to INAI to analyze the implementation of the Fan ID