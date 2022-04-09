‘Alma’, the official mascot of the 2022 Women’s Soccer Cup in Colombia is already involved in a controversy

Controversy over ‘Alma’, the mascot of the Copa América Femenina Colombia 2022. Photo: Infobae

In the draw for the group stage of the Women’s America Cup 2022 which is based in Colombia, was presented to the official mascot ‘Alma’a character who was introduced as a “brave bitch” and “sister of ‘Pibe’ Valderrama”. Apparently, the fact that the chosen animal was a dog has sparked outrage on social media.

In the images he appears in a red shirt, yellow shorts and playing with a ball while itching his eye.

“A strong, brave, sociable, funny and passionate about soccer dog. Like her brother Pibe de ella, she is daring and irreverent whenever it comes to motivating the players and the public.”, CONMEBOL wrote in an official statement after the presentation of the mascot.

According to the presentation of the draw, ‘Alma’ declares himself a very fanatic of football, both on and off the field and is also very competitive. “Her friendly personality allows her to make friends everywhere and makes everyone want to play with her. Thus, she spreads her passion for soccer and makes the CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina reach more and more fans.”, declared the official organizer of the tournament.

“In the next few days we will know more about Alma, who we will see in Colombia accompanying each match during the CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina that will be played from July 8 to 30 in Cali, Armenia and Bucaramanga. With Alma we will reach every corner of South America, and we will show from its states to the intimacy of the tournament and its players”, added the organizer.

The choice of the mascot generated numerous controversies because the word ‘bitch’ It is associated by many people as an insult to women or something denigrating, while other less conservative aspects saw it as a feminine revolution since the election of this character.

the sports journalist Antonio Casale commented on this, “I try to think they did it in good faith”.

The player Gavy Santos who passed through Santa Fe, Huila, Fortaleza feminine and now in River Plate, left his opinion through emoticons that indicate that he did not like the new mascot.

And more Internet users let us see what they thought of the new mascot for the Copa América Femenina.

This Thursday, April 7, it was held at the headquarters of the CONMEBOL in the city of Asunción, Paraguay the draw for the group stage of the Women’s America Cup Colombia 2022. This tournament of selections delivers three direct quotas to the Women’s World Cup which will be played in New Zealand and Australia in 2023. There will also be two teams (fourth and fifth in the final phase) that qualify for the playoffs.

The preliminary phase consists of 10 selections They were drawn into two groups of five teams each. In it Group A, Colombia will be seeded as the host country, the teams that complete the group are: Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay and Bolivia. In it Group B will be Brazil being the current champion team and will be accompanied by: Peru, Venezuela, Argentina and Uruguay.

In the group stage, the teams will face a single match and the opening match will be between the hosts, Colombia vs. Paraguay. Already in the final phase of the Women’s America Cup Colombia 2022 The three best teams will qualify and will be measured in an all-against-all format and the team that scores the most points in the standings will lift the trophy that defines them as champions.

