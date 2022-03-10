Almost 1,000 games for 10 dollars in this new bundle to support Ukraine

Among the outstanding titles are proper names such as Celeste or Baba Is You.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated March 8, 2022

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has provoked different reactions around the world, and video games have not been immune to the conflict. We have seen how companies have started a boycott by blocking sales on Russian territory, but there are also solidarity initiatives to support the Ukrainian people and the victims of the war.

The one we are here to tell you about today is perhaps one of the most remarkable, not only because of the gesture, but also because of its size. And it is that Necrosoft Games has presented a Bundle for Ukraine which is available through the itch.io portal and brings numerous content related to video games. In total there are 991, from different developer studios.

The minimum donation is 10 dollarsFor a base price of 10 dollars we can get hold of the almost 1,000 digital contents that are included, with soundtracks, books, board games and dozens of games with some very famous names. For example, we have Celeste, one of the candidates for the best game of the year in 2018, or Baba Is You, a puzzle title from the year after where you have to experiment with the rules of the game.

Everything raised with this package will go to humanitarian causes in Ukraine due to the war with Russia, so if you are thinking of helping, this is a good way. In fact, the bundle is worth more than $6,500so on top of that it’s a good way to try out upcoming games and discover the work of developers from all over the world.

The objective to be achieved is one million dollars, and the contributions are currently around 400,000, with nearly 27,000 donations and an average contribution of $15.05. There have been other initiatives in support of the Ukrainian people, such as the new level of DOOM 2 that John Romero has published and has raised more than 25,000 dollars so far.

