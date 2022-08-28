Almost 20 years waiting for him and I can already say that I have played Homeworld 3

Fallen into oblivion for many years, the Homeworld saga is finally reborn from its ashes with the intention of doing justice to that classic that so many fans of the strategy fell in love with. What makes it so special? Its space battles, the epic of its history and its tactical options. Keys that promises to keep Homeworld 3 intact.

Who was going to tell me that almost 20 years later was going to return to the fantastic universe of the Homeworld saga leading a new fleet of spaceshipsbut here I am, about to tell you how my return to this mythical series of real time strategy after playing a couple of missions of Homeworld 3. I’m still in disbelief. Two decades! A long journey that led the brand to unfairly fall into oblivion, although in recent years, thanks to the excellent remastering of Homeworld and its sequel, its name has resonated strongly even among the youngest audience. And I am glad. It’s such a saga unique and special that even after all these years, it still feels just like that, unique and special. So much so that as soon as you start the game in this continuation developed by BlackBird Entertainment I had to change my way of thinking again.

The grace of the Homeworld saga is that when they say it is 3D strategy It is with all of the law. I mean. Here you fight in a fully three-dimensional space, so the up and down is just as important as the right and left. And of course, you have to get used to it. Too bad this game session was so short because I only got to play two story mode missions, which were also the opening bars of the campaign, so it’s not like I had a massive fleet of starships under my command either. And yet this first contact has left me wanting more because I have already seen some of the novelties that the game introduces, such as the covers, and the thing promises. Just thinking about it makes me excited. Can you imagine dodging death using space junk to avoid missile impact? Well, basically that is what awaits us in Homeworld 3.

The king of space strategy returns

Seeing the Blackbird team talking so excitedly about this dream project made me smile as I nostalgically reminisced about the great times with Homeworld. But it is logical that they act like this because this studio was founded precisely by former Relic who already worked on the classic and its sequel. The goal now? “Creating the Homeworld experience we’ve always dreamed of,” said studio head and former head of art design for the originals, Rob Cunningham. The key here is to keep everything that made Homeworld special by adding more layers of tactical depth like the toppings, which I would have loved to put to the test in more challenging combat situations. Even so, it is noted that its inclusion will force us to think differently during battles. Basically because it allows to use guerrilla tactics in the space. You attack, seek cover and return to the charge as soon as the missiles have exploded into a thousand pieces.

Discovering this new option in the middle of a fight was super exciting, although I also tell you; the enemy AI still needs extra work. They fired and fired at the wall behind which my fighters were hiding without looking for another way to eliminate them, and thus the matter loses its grace. There is time ahead, of course, that the launch plans point to the first half of 2023; but it will be important to see if all the technical advances that Homeworld 3 treasures are also transferred to artificial intelligence. And there are, right? Because the game looks really good. The ships stand out for their design and the good level of detail achieved in all of them, although the most striking thing is their high number. There are loads on screen! All of them moving here and there, shooting and exploding.

I think something big is comingWhat continues to make Homeworld such a special game so many years later is the three-dimensionality of its battlefield. It is not the same to launch your ships from the front than to hit the enemy from below where they do not have heavy weapons with which to counter the offensive. And it’s these kinds of details that make me look forward to the release of this new real-time strategy game so badly. So my only regret right now is not having access to more advanced missions, as I’ve only seen a tiny fraction of the fleet that we’ll have access to. Fighters, bombers and almost that already. So I can’t tell you about the most powerful ships or that new threat looming over the Homeworld universe known as the anomalywhose “darkness has begun to spread engulfing planets” in its wake.

There are other new features that were not yet available in this test version but from the start they sound really good. The most striking are some cooperative battles with the essence of roguelike– Fight alongside a friend against randomly generated fleets of enemies while unlocking upgrades and new ships. To this we must add the traditional multiplayer and, I hope, the mods, which are also an essential part of the Homeworld story. The remarkable Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak has already shown that Blackbird is a talented studio and it is something that they have reaffirmed with their most recent Hardspace Shipbreaker, which is not exactly lacking in quality.

Expectations are high among all the fans who financed the development of Homeworld 3, and even more after so many years of waiting, but I think something big is coming. And it is cause for joy.