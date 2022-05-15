Almost a year after his departure from Boca Juniors, Carlos Tevez spoke about his current relationship with the club

Carlos Tevez with Kirsty Hayes, the British ambassador to Argentina.

A giant screen tent in the courtyard of the residential building of the British Embassy in Buenos Aires It was the meeting point for a handful of fans of the Liverpool y Chelseawho attended the penalty shootout victory of the Reds at the end of the FA Cup. It was an event organized by the ambassador Kirsty Hayeswhere there was the presence of several former Argentine soccer players who played in England. One of them was Carlos Tevezwho watched the game accompanied by his family and some colleagues.

Tevezwho wore the jerseys of the West Ham, Manchester United and the Cityarrived accompanied by his wife, Vanesa Mansilla, and their children –Florencia (17 years old), Katie (11) and Lito (8)– to a meeting that was also attended by other personalities such as Ricky Villa (ex Tottenham), Julius Ark (ex Middlesbrough y Sunderland), y Claudio Marangoni (ex Sunderland), who received a plaque for their contribution to British football.

“My heart will always be blue because they have treated me very well and I think we have managed to make Manchester City what it is today“, said Charlie Brown to identify with Citizens, in a dialogue with the press in which he participated Infobae.

After greeting Kirsty Hayesthe Apache He settled in a VIP area with his family and the rest of the guests, among whom was Jorge Burruchaga. From there, he experienced the actions of a match that ended with the consecration of the cast of Jürgen Klopp in Wembley and signed some t-shirts Boca Juniors that came into their hands.

The British Embassy brought together Liverpool and Chelsea fans to watch the FA Cup Final.

Almost a year after his departure from Xeneizewhich occurred specifically on June 4, 2021, Tevez He explained the sensations in his goodbye and said that the club will always be his home: “I knew what Boca was because of my previous step. But well, one found other things, with bigger pressuresand I handled it as best I could at the time. Boca will always be my home But now I am totally retired and enjoying my family. From here, I’m going to see the semifinal against Racing. Always encouraging Boca.”

One of the activities that Carlos Tevez The most he enjoyed in recent months was making a trip to Europe to visit the institutions that were part of his sports career. “I am very happy, very happy. This is a new stage of my life that is enjoying with my family, traveling, going to reap what one sowed. Where I went I have been treated very well, so I bring all that with mein all the fields that I went I have been honored in the best way”, he commented.

He also took advantage of this year to travel around the country with his family, one of the experiences that Charlie Brown celebrated: “I like to travel around my country, take the route with my car and get to know places. the truth that I feel happy because we were able to do it and to be able to enjoy my country.”

Carlos Tevez traveled to the north of Argentina with his family (Photo: @__carlitostevez)

In addition to the recognition he received from the British Embassy, ​​one of the moments he also had Tevez as the protagonist was the t-shirt draw. The Apache had the number 129 and was surprised when he was chosen at random by the ambassador Kirsty Hayes. Without hesitation, the former player of Boca He approached to return it and suggested that the sequence be repeated, which drew applause from those present at an event that reinforced the bond between the Argentine players and British football.

“Going to England and that after 40 years remember one, and be in contact with Tottenham and English football, it’s a pleasure. It is unthinkable how we Argentines are, that we do not remember much of our history, but it is nice that they remember us despite the fact that now we wear long pants and we are no longer footballers“he valued Ricky Villa before the consultation of Infobae.

KEEP READING:

Carlos Tevez lit up in a guitar with the colors of Boca Juniors and the video went viral

The photo album of the vacations of Carlos Tevez and his family in the north of Argentina: “I am touring the country in a van”

The top ten of the best South Americans in the history of the Premier League: the three Argentines on the list